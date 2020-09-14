Fertility Services Market 2020-2027 | Know about Emerging Growth with Top Players like Olympus Corporation, Cook, The Cooper Companies Inc., Instituto Bernabeu, Virtus Health

Fertility services market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 20,398.07 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 41,396.21 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 9.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the changing lifestyle and increasing infertility rates.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the fertility services market are Olympus Corporation, Cook, The Cooper Companies Inc., Instituto Bernabeu, Virtus Health, CooperSurgical, Inc., Vitrolife, CARE Fertility, INVO Bioscience, Monash IVF, Fertility Focus, Carolinas Fertility Institute, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Merck KGaA, LABOTECT GMBH, Genea Limited, Medicover, The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Progyny, Inc., CryoChoice, LLC., Millendo Therapeutics, Inc., FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, LifeGlobal / CooperSurgical and IVFtech ApS.

This fertility services research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the market. It delves into regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed they very source of the demand to analyze its nature. In the end, the research report gives authentic information that leads to develop the business successfully. Every key micro and macroeconomic factor has been assessed in this report for throwing light on the drivers and restraints.

Segmentation: Global Fertility Services Market

By Cause of Infertility

Male infertility

Female infertility

By Procedure

Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART)

In-Vitro Fertilization

Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)

Pre-implantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD)

Artificial Insemination

Intrauterine Insemination,

Intracervical Insemination

Others

Surrogacy

Others

By Services

Donor

Fresh

Frozen

Non-donor

Fresh

Frozen

By End-User

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Clinical Research Institutes

Surgical centers

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

