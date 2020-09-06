Ex-FBI Agent Major disclosure of outrageous news about President Trump. Huge disclosure by ex-FBI agent, derogatory messages about President Trump

Image source: PTI Former FBI agent’s major disclosure belittling news about President Trump

Washington: Peter Strjok, an agent who spent his entire career with the U.S. Federal Investigation Agency (FBI) looking for Russian and Chinese spies, announced that he had sent derogatory phone messages about President Donald Trump . Peter is now receiving threatening calls and messages from unknown numbers. Family members have to sneak out.

“It is appalling to be involved in abusive attacks and the President himself is involved,” Peter said in an interview with the Associated Press. Peter wrote in his book about an experienced agent of his personality. Is the one who voiced his public boycott of the FBI by Trump.

Peter had to pay the price of mobile messaging after losing his job and listening to Trump’s abuse. However, he could not become a hero even among Trump’s critics. Peter and his supporters, who sent an anti-Trump message to an FBI attorney, gave Trump and his supporters an opportunity to question the credibility of the investigative agency that was working on one of the most important investigations related to the story.

Peter regretted the news. He said: “I regret that I made similar comments on what I witnessed behind the scenes, and I also regret my words, which have harmed the agency and see our work as a conspiracy, people had a chance to attack their to reinforce. ”

The FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) is an agency of the US Department of Justice that acts as both a federal investigative agency and an internal intelligence agency. Its main office is JJ Edgar Hoover Building Located in Washington, DC

Corona to young: full coverage