European Sports Betting Kiosk Market – Industry Analysis and forecast 2026

European Sports Betting Kiosk Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.



European Sports Betting Kiosk Market Drivers and Restrains:

Sport betting kiosk is a wide range of fully-featured betting solutions, which permits users a self-service site to legally place bets, access handicapping services, locally advertised promotions and sports information. The main countries in the region are U.K, Germany, Italy, France, the Netherlands and Spain. The developed economic condition of this region is one of the major factors for implementing self-service technology with its application in different industries.

The European sports betting industry is one of the most regulated and dominant industry around the world due to the minimal laws and regulations for the sports betting in Europe. The sports betting kiosk market is driven by growing demand for automated and self-service kiosk solutions at stadiums and sports clubs, enhancement of customer experience in sports betting, customer transaction with minimal space.

Key players in the market are focusing on improving the betting experience of customers to increase their market share. These players are actively encouraging their brands in several popular sports played across Europe, such as football and cricket. For instance, sports betting companies are leading kit sponsor for more than 50% of the football teams playing in the top tier of the English football league. However, Cyber security is one of the major restraint in the sports betting kiosk market globally. High levels of promotions and exposure is expected to create several new business opportunities for the development of the European sports betting kiosk market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

European Sports Betting Kiosk Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the application, the European sports betting kiosk market has been segmented into Sports Clubs/Sports Stadiums, Betting Shops & Gambling Clubs, Casinos, Hotels, Restaurants, Retail Shopping, and Cruise Ships. The sports clubs/sports stadiums segment held the largest market share of XX% in 2018. The sports clubs/sports stadiums are expected to remain as the largest end-use industries over the forecast period. KIOSK has offers different solutions to the sports betting industry, such as sports betting kiosk systems, sports betting terminals, event ticketing, and digital sign. Kiosk provides a wide range of standard and custom self-service platforms intended to keep sport solution overhead by minimized betting time and loyal customers rewarded.

European Sports Betting Kiosk Market Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the European sports betting kiosk market has been segmented into Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Netherland and Rest of Europe. Germany, U.K. and Italy held the more than 50% share of the European sports betting kiosk market in 2018 due to economically stable countries and top five football leagues are organized in these countries. Key competitive players in the Europe encourage sports betting with a wide range of attractive offers to participants with minimal complexity of rules and regulation. This is expected to impel the sports betting kiosk market in the region over the upcoming period.

European Sports Betting Kiosk Market Competitive landscape

Major Key players operating in this market are DB Solutions, International Game Technology PLC, KIOSK Information Systems, NOVOMATIC Sports Betting Solutions, Olea Kiosks, Inc., and SBTech Malta Limited. Manufacturers in the European sports betting kiosk are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of European Sports Betting Kiosk Market including all the stakeholders of the industry.

The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding European Sports Betting Kiosk Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the European Sports Betting Kiosk Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the European Sports Betting Kiosk Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the European Sports Betting Kiosk Market:

European Sports Betting Kiosk Market, by Ownership:

• White-labeled

• Branded

European Sports Betting Kiosk Market, by Application:

• eSports

• Indoor Games

• Outdoor Games

European Sports Betting Kiosk Market, by End Users:

• Sports Clubs/Sports Stadiums

• Betting Shops & Gambling Clubs

• Casinos

• Hotels

• Restaurants

• Retail Shopping

• Cruise Ships

European Sports Betting Kiosk Market, by Country:

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

European Sports Betting Kiosk Market, Major Players:

• DB Solutions

• International Game Technology PLC

• KIOSK Information Systems

• Olea Kiosks, Inc.

• SG Gaming

• JCM Global

• Kambi Group PLC.

• ISI, LTD.

• NOVOMATIC Sports Betting Solutions

• SBTech Malta Limited

