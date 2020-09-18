Europe Touch Sensor Market – Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026)

Europe Touch Sensor Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).



A touch sensor detects touch or any near proximity activity without relying only on physical contact. The touch sensors are making their way across many applications such as mobile phones, remote controls, and control panels among others. The present-day touch sensors replace normal mechanical buttons and switches. These touch sensors have simple rotational sliders, touch-sensitive pads, and rotary wheels as well that offer significant advantages for more instinctive and spontaneous user interfaces. The touch sensors are more convenient and dependable to use without the moving parts. The use of touch sensors provides more freedom to the system designer as well and further helps in reducing the overall cost of the working system. The overall look of the system depending on the user can be made more appealing and contemporary.

The market for Touch Sensor in Europe is diversified into technology, application, and geography. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into a resistive and capacitive touch sensor. Here the capacitive touch sensors held a larger market share. The market for touch sensors is further segmented on the basis of applications into smartphones, laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs, and monitors. The smartphones held the largest market share owing to the high adaptability of interactive displays and touch-enabled e-readers. The higher availability of low-cost smartphones along with the advent of new technological features within smartphones and tablets have further boosted the application of smartphones.

Touch sensing technologies for human interface design is seen across various European countries. With more computing power accessible within the industrial environment, there are many other options for the human interface to machines. There are multiple sensor technologies for both touch sensors and touch screens that are becoming popular. Certain other technologies like capacitive touch wheels or the proximity sensors are also seeing increased adoption. Increasingly, the industrial equipment requires a more sophisticated interface, using buttons and switches that are slowly getting replaced by slider bars, control wheels, and touchscreen.

Companies are providing a rugged interface that is easily integrated with a more sophisticated control system for a wide range of equipment. The Qtouch technology from Atmel is one such product where a digital burst mode charge transfers to the capacitive sensor drive for any touch key related application. The keys are constructed in different shapes and sizes for meeting the interface design requirements. The device contains most of the signal processing required for steady sensing across a wide range of changing conditions with de-bounced outputs.

Europe has companies that are keen on development and are working to innovate and deliver fast and accurate sensing touch sensors. UK, Germany, France, and Russia are a few key countries that are contributing to the overall growth of the touch sensor market in Europe. Higher investments along with stronger R&D facilities to promote accuracy and sophistication within the touch sensing devices have been a few key aspects to lead the market for touch sensors in Europe.

Key Highlights:

• Europe Touch Sensor market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the Europe Touch Sensor market

• Europe Touch Sensor Market segmentation on the basis of technology, application, and geography

• Europe Touch Sensor Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with the contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study

• Europe Touch Sensor Market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Europe Touch Sensor Market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2018

• Estimated Year – 2019

• Forecast Period – 2019 to 2026

For company profiles, 2018 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered.

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get the unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at the country level to get the fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the market value for Europe Touch Sensor Market

Some of the key players of the Europe Touch Sensor market include:

• Atmel Corporation

• NXP Semiconductors

• Siemens

• Zytronic

• TouchNetix

• Cambridge Touch Technologies Ltd.

• Peratech

• NANOMADE

• Analog Devices

• Sens2B

• CAPTRON

Key Target Audience:

• Players involved in the machine to machine (M2M) and the Internet of Things (IoT) platform

• Electronic design automation (EDA) and design tool vendors

• Digital Display-related product manufacturers

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

The scope of the Europe Touch Sensor Market:

The research report segments the Europe Touch Sensor Market based on technology, application, and geography.

Europe Touch Sensor Market, By Technology:

• Resistive Touch Sensor

• Capacitive Touch Sensor

Europe Touch Sensor Market, By Application:

• Smartphones

• Laptops

• Tablets

• All-in-one (AIO) PCs

• Monitors

Europe Touch Sensor Market, By Geography:

• Europe

• UK

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• Russia

• Spain

• Others

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of UK Touch Sensor market

• Breakdown of Germany Touch Sensor market

• Breakdown of Italy Touch Sensor market

• Breakdown of France Touch Sensor market

• Breakdown of Russia Touch Sensor market

• Breakdown of Spain Touch Sensor market

• Breakdown of Others Touch Sensor market

