Europe Thin Film Printed Battery Market – Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026)

Europe Thin Film Printed Battery Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Thin-film, printable batteries form one of the essential application areas for printed electronics. The low cost and flexibility provided by these batteries are ideal for powering any number of applications that range from smart cards, cosmetic to medicinal patches. The applications also include greeting cards equipped with sensors, battery assisted passive or BAP and RFID that can be used for any number of disposable products.

Europe Thin Film Printed Battery Market is segmented on the basis of technology, measuring chargeability, voltage rating, end-user, and geography. Based on technology the Europe Thin Film Printed Battery Market is divided into printed battery, thin-film lithium batteries, thin flexible supercapacitors, solid-state batteries, laminar fuel cells stretchable, micro-batteries, lithium-polymer batteries, advanced lithium-ion battery, cable-shaped, transparent, and foldable. Considering the measuring chargeability segment, the market is bifurcated into rechargeable and single use.

The voltage rating segment is separated into below 1.5 v, between 1.5 v and 3 v, and above 3 V. Wearable and electronic textiles, internet of things, wireless sensors and connected devices, medical and cosmetic, interactive media, toys, games, portable electronics, RFID, smart card, smart packaging, cards, and others the various end-users that are considered under the scope of Europe Thin Film Printed Battery Market.

With the emergence of Internet of Things or IoT, there has been a growing need to power billions of sensors making things more critical. The flexible thin-film batteries are preferably suited across a variety of applications that need small power sources. These can be manufactured in a variation of shapes and sizes, as demanded by the customer.

By consuming the accessible space within a device, these batteries provide the requisite power while lodging in otherwise wasted space further adding negligible mass. The rechargeable thin-film batteries are also suited for extremely low power energy harvesting systems present in wireless sensor networks. It comprises of ultra-small scale energy harvesting power systems (below 100 milli-amps) of wireless devices.

In a recent news within the European market, IDTechEx, a company providing research and business intellect in the field of printed electronics is working on the project of delivering thin batteries that are flexible and can be produced cheaply. The BASMATI project by the company focuses on the entire value chain of flexible printed electronics where a single application is printed batteries. These are used as power sources as the project develops a pilot line for specific ink formulations that ensures large volume fabrication of new products having improved properties for printing application. With over a decade developing the patented technology, another company named Enfucell has also been a forerunner in printable battery design.

Europe is one of the major markets for Thin Film and Printed Battery globally where Germany, UK and Russia are some of the major regions profiled under this report. The high demand for thin, flexible and printed batteries for wide usage in wearable and medical devices have been boosting the market growth of thin film and printed battery in Europe.

Key Highlights:

• Europe Thin Film Printed Battery Market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the Europe Thin Film Printed Battery Market.

• Europe Thin Film Printed Battery Market segmentation on the basis of technology, chargeability, voltage rating, end user and geography.

• Europe Thin Film Printed Battery Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with the contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study

• Europe Thin Film Printed Battery Market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Europe Thin Film Printed Battery Market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Key players of the Europe Thin Film Printed Battery market :

• Hanergy

• Thinfilm

• PVthin

• TNO

• AMS Technologies AG

• TTS, s.r.o.

• Opticon

• BioFilm

• Thin Metal Films Ltd.

• Teer Coatings Ltd.

• Torr Scientific

• Calyxo GmbH

• Solibro

• Acquandas GmbH

• EDF France

• Armor

• Microcertec

• Ademe

• Starcell

• Zinergy UK Ltd.

• Imprint Energy

• Blue Spark Technologies

• Enfucell Oy

• mtb batteries

• EAS Batteries

Key Target Audience:

• Research and consulting firms as well as venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Suppliers for chemical and electronics industry

• Raw chemical suppliers such as lithium, zinc, and manganese

• Producers and suppliers of zinc, polymer, and copper

• Equipment suppliers for processes such as chemical vapor deposition, sputtering, and printing

• Manufacturers of consumer electronics

• Battery manufacturers

• Players in battery recycling, such as rechargeable battery recycling corporation (RBRC), for disposal and recycling

• Government and regulatory authorities

The scope of the Europe Thin Film Printed Battery Market:

The research report segments Europe Thin Film Printed Battery Market based on technology, chargeability, voltage rating, end user and geography.

Europe Thin Film Printed Battery Market, By Technology:

• Printed Battery

• Thin-Film Lithium Batteries

• Thin Flexible Super capacitors

• Solid-State Batteries

• Laminar Fuel Cells Stretchable

• Micro-Batteries

• Lithium-Polymer Batteries

• Advanced Lithium-Ion Battery

• Cable-Shaped

• Transparent

• Foldable

Europe Thin Film Printed Battery Market, By Measuring Chargeability:

• Rechargeable

• Single Use

Europe Thin Film Printed Battery Market, By Voltage Rating:

• Below 1.5 V

• Between 1.5 V and 3 V

• Above 3 V

Europe Thin Film Printed Battery Market, By End User:

• Wearable and Electronic Textiles

• Internet of Things

• Wireless Sensors and Connected Devices

• Medical and Cosmetic

• Interactive Media

• Toys

• Games

• Portable Electronics

• RFID

• Smart Card

• Smart Packaging

• Cards

• Others

Europe Thin Film Printed Battery Market, By Geography:

• Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Russia

• Italy

• Spain

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of UK Thin Film and Printed Battery market

• Breakdown of Germany Thin Film and Printed Battery market

• Breakdown of Italy Thin Film and Printed Battery market

• Breakdown of Russia Thin Film and Printed Battery market

• Breakdown of France Thin Film and Printed Battery market

• Breakdown of Spain Thin Film and Printed Battery market

• Breakdown of Others Thin Film and Printed Battery market

