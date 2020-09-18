Europe Thermal Imaging Market – Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026)

Europe Thermal Imaging Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Thermal imaging refers to the process where the photographs or videos are made up of heat signatures in place of light. This allows people to see things that would otherwise remain hidden and invisible. Thermal imaging cameras are essential to capture thermal photography. It looks these are similar to a conventional camera but are much more expensive. The footage obtained through these cameras can be downloaded to a computer using a USB cable as normal videos.

Thermal imaging cameras are devices that are used for translating thermal energy or heat into visible light for analyzing a particular object or scene. The image produced by these cameras is known as a thermogram and is analyzed through a process called thermography. Thermal imaging cameras formed the largest segment for the thermal imaging market type, and are sophisticated devices that process the captured image and finally display it onscreen.

The images obtained can be used for immediate diagnosis or get processed through specialized software for better evaluation, accuracy and report output. Various law enforcement agencies use this technology to manage different surveillance activities, investigate crime scenes, locate and apprehend suspects, and conduct timely search and rescue operations. The power line maintenance technicians also work on locating overheating joints and parts for eliminating potential failures. Where the thermal insulation becomes faulty, the building construction technicians may see the heat leaks to improve the efficiencies of cooling or heating further boosting the Europe Thermal Imaging Market demand for thermal imaging.

Europe forms another major region for Thermal Imaging globally where Germany, UK, and France are some of the major countries contributing to the overall growth. Thermal imaging or TI is an emerging, non-invasive process analytical technique that is also suitable for the food industry. While the thermal imaging was originally developed for military & defense applications, it has also recently emerged as a powerful non-destructive measurement technique across other industries such as food processing. Recent advancements and potential applications of thermal imaging for food safety and quality assessment like temperature validation, foreign body detection, and grain quality evaluation further have provided different growth opportunities to the Europe Thermal Imaging Market.

Key Highlights:

• Europe Thermal Imaging Market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the Europe Thermal Imaging Market.

• Thermal Imaging market segmentation on the basis of type, application, vertical, and geography.

• Europe Thermal Imaging Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with the contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of a study

• Europe Thermal Imaging Market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Europe Thermal Imaging Market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Key players of the Europe Thermal Imaging market include:

• MicroEpsilon

• Red Current

• Thermal Imaging Services (UK) Ltd.

• Ti Thermal Imaging LTD.

• Pixel Thermographics

• iRed

• FLIR Systems

• Halo Thermal Imaging

• Infratec

• SATIR

• Testo Ltd.

• Xenics

• HGH Infrared Systems

• East Midlands thermal Imaging Ltd.

• Thermascan Ltd.

The Scope of the Europe Thermal Imaging Market:

The research report segments Europe Thermal Imaging Market based on type, application, vertical, and geography.

Europe Thermal Imaging Market, by Type:

• Cameras

• Scopes

• Modules

Europe Thermal Imaging Market, by Application:

• Monitoring & Inspection

• Security & Surveillance

• Detection

Europe Thermal Imaging Market, by Vertical:

• Industrial

• Residential

• Commercial

• Aerospace & Defense

• Healthcare & Life Sciences

• Automotive

• Oil & Gas

• Food & Beverages

Europe Thermal Imaging Market, By Geography:

• Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Russia

• Italy

• Spain

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of UK Thermal Imaging market

• Breakdown of Germany Thermal Imaging market

• Breakdown of Italy Thermal Imaging market

• Breakdown of Russia Thermal Imaging market

• Breakdown of France Thermal Imaging market

• Breakdown of Spain Thermal Imaging market

• Breakdown of Others Thermal Imaging market

