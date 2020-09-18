Europe RFID Market – Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026)

Europe RFID Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Radio Frequency Identification or RFID is a technology that uses radio waves for identifying a tagged object. The radio frequency identification works using a small electronic device, typically a microchip that has information stored on it. These devices are normally quite small, sometimes even the size of a grain of rice, and have the capability to hold large amounts of data.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

RFID is poised to be one of the fastest growing component related to information and communications technology (ICT) applications over the next few years. The RFID technology helps users to understand the position as well as situation about products or materials. Therefore, using RFID make lot of changes with some of them being: the manufacturing data record getting transformed from artificial process to electrical process.

Increased management within inventory and supply chain along with faster production planning helps companies to manage work better, save costs and schedule efficiency in a better way. Reduction in cost of operations increases the savings of companies and further provides product safety information to customers for reference making it a win-win situation for both manufacturers and users driving the market growth.

One of the most common RFID security concern is that the RFID tag data can be read by anyone having a compatible reader. Additionally, these tags may be read even after the item leaves the store or supply chain. Tags which remains the largest segment for the Europe RFID Market help in reading without the user’s knowledge. In case of the tag having a unique serial number, it can be directly associated to a consumer eventually giving away personal confidential information. These privacy concerns for individuals working in military or medical settings may result in a national security concern even becoming a life-or-death matter.

Europe is another major region for RFID globally in terms of application where Germany, UK and France are some of the major countries contributing to the overall growth. The ever-changing market dynamics of the industries have made way for faster time management along with a well-planned operation system for timely delivery of goods. RFID technology has been able to overcome these problems to some extent along with increasing efficiency and saving costs for companies. These factors to some extent have worked on giving a new dimension to the industrial sector, hence forming some major driving factors for the Europe RFID Market.

Key Highlights:

• Europe RFID Market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing growth of the Europe RFID market

• Europe RFID Market segmentation on the basis of product, wafer size, working, frequency, end user, form factor, label type, and geography

• Europe RFID Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with the contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of study

• Europe RFID Market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the RFID market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Key players of the Europe RFID Market:

• Technology Solutions (UK) Ltd.

• HARTING RFID

• RFID

• SES RFID

• Mouser Electronics

• SMARTRAC NV

• Zebra

• Avonwood Developments Ltd

• George James Business Systems.

• Elatec

• Confidex

• Blondefish

• RFID Systems

• Selectamark Security Systems plc

• Nordic ID

• Mojix

• sys-pro GmbH

• feig electronic

• TECTUS

• TSS COMPANY

• Turck Vilant Systems

• Tageos

• Nexes

The Scope of the Europe RFID Market:

The research report segments Europe RFID Market based on product, wafer size, working, frequency, end user, form factor, label type, and geography.

Europe RFID Market, by Product:

• Tags

• Reader

• Software

Europe RFID Market, by Wafer Size:

• 200mm

• 300mm

• Others

Europe RFID Market, by Working:

• Passive RFID

• Active RFID

Europe RFID Market, by Frequency:

• Low Frequency

• High Frequency

• Ultra-high Frequency

• Active Ultra-High Frequency

Europe RFID Market, by End-User:

• Animal Tracking/Agriculture

• Commercial

• Transportation

• Healthcare

• Logistics and Supply Chain

• Aerospace

• Défense

• Retail

• Security and Access Control

• Sports

Europe RFID Market, by Form Factor:

• Button

• Card

• Electronic Housing

• Implants

• Key Fob

• Label

• Paper Tickets

• Wristband

• Others

Europe RFID Market, by Label Type:

• Plastic

• Paper

• Metal

• Glass

• Others

Europe RFID Market, By Geography:

• Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Russia

• Italy

• Spain

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of UK RFID market

• Breakdown of Germany RFID market

• Breakdown of Italy RFID market

• Breakdown of Russia RFID market

• Breakdown of France RFID market

• Breakdown of Spain RFID market

• Breakdown of Others RFID market

