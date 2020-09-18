Europe Medical Sensor Market – Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026)

Europe Medical Sensor Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Innovative sensor solutions help customers to transform concepts into different smart, and connected creations. Electronic systems are used in medical equipment, devices, and probes that relies on sensor signals for accurate diagnosis, treatment and control activities. Recent advancement in microelectronics, sensor manufacturing telecommunications, and data analysis techniques have opened new possibilities for wearable technology. Medical sensors that are used in the healthcare sector has changed the digital health ecosystem for achieving a range of health outcomes. Medical sensors used in equipment and wearable allow continuous physiological monitoring along with the reduction in a manual intervention at a lower cost.

Europe market for medical sensor market is divided into sensor type, sensor placement, application, and geography. Based on sensor type, the market comprises of blood glucose sensors, blood oxygen sensors, motion sensors, temperature sensors, electrocardiogram or ECG sensors, image sensors, inertial sensors, pressure sensors, and biosensors. Considering the sensor placement, the market for a medical sensor includes wearable sensors, strip sensors, ingestible sensors, implantable sensors, and invasive/non-invasive sensors. By application, the market comprises monitoring, diagnostics, imaging devices, therapeutics, and fitness and wellness.

Advances in healthcare technology in Europe are creating a new epitome of personalized diagnosis and treatment for patients. Artificial intelligence, big data, tiny robots as well as microsensors are revolutionizing lessons about the human body. European companies are focusing on post-treatment technologies for sending information to doctors to monitor a patient’s progress. Digital healthcare trend is making use of microchips for monitoring patients by cardiologists at the Royal Brompton Hospital. Miniature wireless sensors or microsensors are even inserted within the patient’s pulmonary artery to alert doctors regarding any decline in overall condition.

The proliferation of digital health tools, comprising of mobile health apps and other wearable medical sensors, holds great promise for refining human health. As compared to other health technologies, evidence of effectiveness related to the medical sensor in wearable and equipment is gradually becoming a fundamental requirement of an overall health system. The overall clinical evidence on app efficacy has increased substantially.

Europe has companies that are keen on the progression of the healthcare sector especially in the medical sensor market. UK, Germany, France, and Russia are a few major countries that are contributing to the overall development of medical sensor market in Europe. Higher grants for research & development, along with a growth of advanced sensors allow faster monitoring of patients health that in turn have boosted the medical sensor sector in Europe.

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at a global market value for Europe Medical Sensor Market.

Some of the key players of the Europe Medical Sensor market include:

• Medtech

• Lumo

• Fitbit

• Ybrain

• Owlet

• Earlysense

• Augmedix

• Awarepoint

• AliveCor

• InteraXon

Key Target Audience:

• Electronic hardware equipment manufacturers

• Hospitals and medical labs & clinics

• Assembly and packaging vendors

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Europe Medical Sensor market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Europe Medical Sensor market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Europe Medical Sensor market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Europe Medical Sensor market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Europe Medical Sensor Market:

The research report segments Europe Medical Sensor market based on sensor type, sensor placement, application, and geography.

Europe Medical Sensor Market, By Sensor Type:

• Blood Glucose Sensors

• Blood Oxygen Sensors

• Motion Sensors

• Temperature Sensors

• Electrocardiogram (ECG) Sensors

• Image Sensors

• Inertial Sensors

• Pressure Sensors

• Biosensors

Europe Medical Sensor Market, By Sensor Placement:

• Wearable Sensors

• Strip Sensors

• Ingestible Sensors

• Implantable Sensors

• Invasive/Non-Invasive Sensors

Europe Medical Sensor Market, By Application:

• Monitoring

• Diagnostics

• Imaging Devices

• Therapeutics

• Fitness and Wellness

Europe Medical Sensor Market, By Geography:

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o Italy

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Others

