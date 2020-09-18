Europe Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market – Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026)

Europe Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

An Intelligent Virtual Assistant is a special artificial intelligence system that imitates human interaction for performing particular tasks, such as customer service. Virtual assistants are gradually proliferating as a result of deep neural networks, machine learning, along with other advancements within AI technologies. The intelligence behind using the virtual assistant technology indicates the aptitude for learning, reasoning, and understanding that form three key elements compulsory for emulating a user’s ability to solve problems.

The Europe intelligent virtual assistant market is segmented on the basis of product, type, user interface, industry, and geography. Based on product, the Europe intelligent virtual assistant market comprises of chatbots and IVA smart speakers. By type, the market includes rule based, and conversational AI (artificial intelligence) based segments. Considering the user interface segment for the Europe market, the text based, text-to-speech, automatic speech recognition (ASR), and others are considered within the scope of our report. Consumer electronics, BFSI, government, retail, utilities, healthcare, education, travel and hospitality among others are the different industries that are reflected within the scope of our study.

Services and devices nowadays are powered using artificial intelligence and is slowly becoming a promising territory for capturing attention of people. Some of the biggest tech companies such as Google and Amazon, are aggressively competing for bringing the technology to the mainstream and in turn integrating AI into people’s regular lives. Companies are bringing in new developments to boost their services and market share. Companies like Anyclip for example are using AI to tag, edit as well as distribute content to ensure the multitude of elements present within a piece of content. This is done so that vast amounts of content can get ingested within a system helping AI to create bespoke content based on a customer’s data. It is expected that all of these will increase engagement as well as improve the user experience and brand perception of the company or its product.

The last decade in Europe has seen a strong growth in the usage of mobile terminals, with the number of searches conducted using smartphones or tablets surpassing that of searches using a computer. Searches using voice control have slowly become part of the daily lives. A main advantage related to the voice searches lies in their rapidity and is stipulated to be four times faster than a normal written search.

The Europe is one of the major markets for intelligent virtual assistant globally where Germany, UK and Russia are some of the major regions profiled under this report. The virtual assistants typically work in certain cases, as voice searches prove to be more practical for most users. The market for personal data collected over the internet has also become predominantly lucrative. In Europe alone, it was projected to be worth more than €60 billion and reaching up to €80 billion in 2020 further boosting the market growth of intelligent virtual assistants in Europe.

Key Highlights:

• Europe Intelligent Virtual Assistant market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing growth of the Europe Intelligent Virtual Assistant market

• Intelligent Virtual Assistant market segmentation on the basis of type, product, user interface, industry, and geography

• Intelligent Virtual Assistant market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of study

• Intelligent Virtual Assistant market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Intelligent Virtual Assistant market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Key players of the Europe Intelligent Virtual Assistant market include:

• Nuance Communications

• Sabio

• AVirtual

• ViV

• CX Company

• Inbenta

• Google

• Microsoft

• Amazon

• Samsung

• CIO

• Pega

• Verint Systems

• Snips

• Akio

• CogniCor

• Still Virtual Assistance

• VA Talks

• JH Virtual Assistant

• Vi-Va

• SmartPA

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• IVA module designers and manufacturers

• Associations, forums, and alliances related to intelligent virtual assistant

• Investors

• Start-up companies

• Raw material suppliers

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government and regulatory authorities

The Scope of the Europe Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market:

The research report segments Europe Intelligent Virtual Assistant market based on type, product, user interface, industry, and geography.

Europe Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market, By Product:

• Chatbots

• IVA Smart Speakers

Europe Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market, By Type:

• Rule-based

• Conversational AI based

Europe Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market, By User Interface:

• Text Based

• Text-To-Speech

• Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR)

• Others

Europe Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market, By Industry:

• Consumer Electronics

• BFSI

• Government

• Retail

• Utilities

• Healthcare

• Education

• Travel and Hospitality

• Others

Europe Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market, By Geography:

• Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Russia

• Italy

• Spain

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of UK Intelligent Virtual Assistant market

• Breakdown of Germany Intelligent Virtual Assistant market

• Breakdown of Italy Intelligent Virtual Assistant market

• Breakdown of Russia Intelligent Virtual Assistant market

• Breakdown of France Intelligent Virtual Assistant market

• Breakdown of Spain Intelligent Virtual Assistant market

• Breakdown of Others Intelligent Virtual Assistant market

