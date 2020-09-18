Europe Facial Recognition Market – Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026)

Europe Facial Recognition Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).



Europe Facial Recognition Market, By End-UseFacial recognition is a special biometric software application that is capable of uniquely identifying or verifying any person by comparing and investigating patterns established on the basis of person’s facial contours. The facial recognition is commonly used for security purposes, where there is cumulative interest across other areas of use. In fact, the facial recognition technology has received significant attention worldwide, which has a potential for numerous application that is related to various law enforcement or other enterprises. Different kind of facial recognition techniques are in use, comprising of the generalized matching face detection method and at times the adaptive regional blend matching method.

The Europe market for facial recognition is segmented into a component, technology, use case, end-use, and geography. Based on a component, the market is divided into software tools, and services. The technology segment for the market includes middleware, facial recognition software, and sdk, databases, analytics solution, modeling and restructuring. By use case, the facial recognition market is divided into access control, emotion recognition, law enforcement, attendance tracking and monitoring. Enterprises, Government, and Others have formed the various end-use areas for facial recognition market.

The increasing government deployment and applications across numerous industry verticals may act as some of the major drivers for the growth of the facial recognition market. However, misinterpretation of emotions may hinder the market as per the researchers. The big data intelligence solution is normally centered on facial recognition. It’s mostly designed to trawl through extremely large amounts of data having group segments that are based on the depicted people. Countries such as the UK, and Germany, are using the police and intelligence agencies, to go through evidence from different sources stretching from confiscated smartphones to CCTV cameras for finding the designated persons.

Facial recognition technology in Europe has emerged as a smart solution to address existing needs related to identification along with the verification of identity claims. This technology helps in bringing together the potential of biometric systems that attempt to tie identity with individually distinguishing features of the body, along with the more familiar functionality of normal visual surveillance systems. German Interior Ministry wants to install these facial recognition video surveillance all over the country’s airports as well as train stations for identifying the people that may pose risks to the country’s security.

UK, Germany, and France are a few key countries that are contributing to the technological development and application of facial recognition market in Europe. Applications across numerous verticals with support from the government have further helped the market for facial recognition to grow in Europe.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Europe Facial Recognition Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Europe Facial Recognition Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Europe Facial Recognition Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Europe Facial Recognition Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the market value for Europe Facial Recognition Market.

The Scope of the Europe Facial Recognition Market:

The research report segments Europe Facial Recognition market based on component, technology, use case, end-use, and geography.

Europe Facial Recognition Market, By Component:

• Software Tools

• Services

Europe Facial Recognition Market, By Technology:

• Middleware

• Facial Recognition Software and Sdk

• Databases

• Analytics Solution

• Modeling and Restructuring

Europe Facial Recognition Market, By Use Case:

• Access Control

• Emotion Recognition

• Law Enforcement

• Attendance Tracking and Monitoring

Europe Facial Recognition Market, By End-Use:

• Enterprises

• Government

• Other

Europe Facial Recognition Market, By Geography:

• Europe

• UK

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• Russia

• Spain

• Others

