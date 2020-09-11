Europe E bike Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product, Drive Mechanism, Battery type and Country.

Europe E bike Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 18 % during a forecast period.



E-bikes are reliable, flexible and money saving option, which helps to reduce carbon emissions and local toxic air pollution, and stimulate a sustainable image.

A key factor driving the growth of the Europe E-bike market is the increasing concern toward health and environment among consumers. Vehicular emissions are the primary basis of various health issues like respiratory problems and asthma. The noise pollution affected by vehicles can even lead to loss of hearing, high blood pressure, and sleep deprivation, which is expected to increase the demand for the E bike.

On the other hand, high cost of e-bikes over the conventional bicycles are expected to limit the market growth. Furthermore, development of technologically advanced and lightweight e-bikes is the one of the key trends of the Europe E bike Market.

Based on the product, pedelecs segment is expected to share significant growth in the Europe E bike market. The demand for E bike is increasing because of the comfort provided by the pedal assist bicycle in the ride. Pedelecs differ from a regular bicycle by an additional electric motor, a battery, an electronic control system for the motor as well as a sensor to detect the motion of the cranks.

On the basis of drive mechanism, hub motor is dominating the e-bike market. Hub motor for e-bike is referred as in-wheel hub motor, or electric hub, or wheel hub motor. It is an electrical motor, which is attached to the wheels of an automobile and designed typically to drive the wheel with higher efficiency. Hub motor is a low-cost solution , which offers flexibility and can power both rear and front-wheel drive vehicles. The hub motor for e-bike provides maximum torque at low rpm, letting the vehicle start.

The pedelecs key player are focusing on increasing the overall user interface by planning and developing pedelecs , which integrate with the rider’s smartphones. They also focus to provide real-time information of their speed and battery status of the pedelecs to the rider.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Europe E bike Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.

The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Europe E bike Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Europe E bike Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Europe E bike Market make the report investor’s guide.

Key players operating in the Europe E-bike Market is, Accell Group, BH BIKES, Derby Cycle, FRITZMEIER, Klever Mobility, and Leader 96.

Scope of the Europe E-bike Market

Europe E-bike Market, by Product

• Pedelecs

• Throttle on Demand

• Scooter & Motorcycle

Europe E-bike Market, by Drive mechanism

• Hub Motor

• Mid Drive

Europe E-bike Market, by Battery type

• Lead-acid

• Lithium-ion (Li-ion)

• Nickel-metal hydride (NiMh)

Europe E-bike Market, by Country

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Key players operating in the Europe E-bike Market

• Accell Group

• BH BIKES

• Derby Cycle

• FRITZMEIER

• Klever Mobility

• Leader 96

