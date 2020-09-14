Europe Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment Market, Forecast to 2026 – Status Quo, Market Size & Structure, Competitive Landscape, Market Segments and Development Trends

Europe Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment Market By Device ( CAD/CAM Systems, Instrument Delivery System, Dental Chairs Hand Pieces, Light Cure Equipment, Scaling Unit Market, Dental Lasers, Dental Radiology Equipment), By End User ( Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Other End Users), Country (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Dental scientific and surgical equipment is used to help diagnose dental illnesses as well as their therapy processes. These devices enable the dentist to improve his or her work zone as well as to provide stronger test outcomes. Dental diagnostic and surgical equipment involves dental chairs, dental radiology machinery, dental lasers and handpieces, among others. Dental equipment is designed to be used by dentists and staff during assessment and treatment of dental diseases.

Market Drivers

Aggressive use of advanced technologies is driving the growth of the market

Higher awareness and better diagnostic is propelling the growth of the market

Increasing aging population is boosting the growth of the market

Increasing number of dental clinics is contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints

High cost of development and introduction in the market is restricting the growth of the market

Cost of treatment affecting reimbursements is hindering the growth of the market

Lack of proper reimbursement benefits is hampering the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Cantel Medical Corp. announced that they have reached an arrangement to purchase Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co. is a 111-year-old worldwide leader in the manufacture of tools and device reprocessing workflow devices for the dental sector. The mixture of our two dental companies offers a definite and instant chance to become the major supplier of’ Complete Circle of Protection ‘ tools for reprocessing workflow and infection prevention and enforcement alternatives in the dental sector.

In March 2019, Planmeca and Navigate Surgical Technologies (NST) are happy to announce their collaboration. This collaboration seeks to provide dental implant doctors with technological technologies that will achieve enhanced patient results through precision and improved accuracy, as well as a streamlined digital workflow.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Europe dental diagnostic & surgical equipment market are BIOLASE, Inc., A-dec Inc., Carestream Health. Danaher., Dentsply Sirona GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Henry Schein, Inc., Midmark Corporation., SurgiSmith, Excelitas Technologies Corp.,, 3M, 3Shape A/S and others.

