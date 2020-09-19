Europe Autonomous Forklifts Market Future Outlook 2020 to 2026 | Top Key Players Are Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., Jungheinrich AG, Doosan Corporation, Komatsu Ltd

Europe autonomous forklifts market is projected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Europe Autonomous Forklifts Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast, factoring the impact of COVID -19 Situation.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyse Europe Autonomous Forklifts Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies

To define, describe, and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions

List of Best Players profiled in Europe Autonomous Forklifts Market Report;

Some of the major players operating in this market are Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., Jungheinrich AG, Doosan Corporation, Komatsu Ltd., KION GROUP AG, Toyota Industries Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd, Hyundai Construction Equipment. Europe, Cat Lift Truck, NITCO, Anhui Heli Co., Ltd., Anhui Yufeng warehousing equipment Co, Ltd, BHS Corrugated Maschinen-und Anlagenbau GmbH, AB Volvo, BALYO, CLARK, Godrej Industries Limited, Corecon, Inc, HANGCHA Group , SINKOBE CO., LTD among others.

Product Launches

In June 2019, Clark announced that the company has launched new HWXE (walkie/rider) and PWXE (walkie) products, this new product manage all types of material handling. After launching the product the company enhanced their product portfolio of material handling equipment

In November 2018, Anhui Heli Co., Ltd. launched 2 ton Lithium battery forklift in the European market, this product was already launched in other countries in the last two years. After this launch the company also entered in European market of forklift truck

In September 2018, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., launched Hyster Lift Trucks, which has capacity to lift up to 8 to 16-tonne of material. The company launched latest heavy-duty models in the market which make handling and transportation easier. By this type of product launch the company enhances their credibility in the market

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions Europe Countries United Kingdom Germany France Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

On the basis of level of automation, the market is segmented into level 1, level 2, level 3, level 4 and level 5

On the basis of tonnage, the market is segmented into below 5 tons, 5-10 tons and more than 10 tons

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into hardware, software and service

On the basis of sales channel, the market is segmented into in-house purchase and leasing.

On the basis of function, the market is segmented into manufacturing, warehousing, material handling, logistics & freight and others

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into transportation & logistics, manufacturing, paper industry, wood industry, construction, automotive, food and beverages, retail and others

