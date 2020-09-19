Europe Automated Border Control Market Size (Value & Volume), Future Trends, Opportunities and Sales Channels | Secunet, IER, Gemalto NV, IDEMIA, Dermalog, Identification Systems

Dublin, (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A Qualitative Research Study accomplished By Data Bridge Market research’s database of 350 pages, titled as “ Europe Automated Border Control Market” with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. A perfect mix of quantitative & qualitative Market information highlighting developments, industry challenges that competitors are facing along with gaps and opportunity available and would trend in Europe Automated Border Control market. Businesses can achieve better insights to drive the business into right direction with the different segments covered in the market research report. This Europe Automated Border Control market report offers a profound overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis by taking into account most important factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

Europe automated border control market is expected to reach a healthy CAGR of 19.2% forecast to 2026.

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries.

Some of the major players operating in this market are Secunet, IER, Gemalto NV, IDEMIA, Dermalog, Identification Systems GmbH, SITA, Cognitec Systems GmbH, Securiport LLC, Veridos, CrossMatch, HID Global Corporation, NEC Corporation, Indra Sistemas, Accenture, Gunnebo AB, Vision Box, Collins Aerospace, Aware, Inc., Vancouver Airport Authority, Atos SE and other.

Recent developments:

In December 2018, at the 5th Border Management and Identity Conference in Bangkok, secunet has presented its eID PKI (Public-Key Infrastructures) suite.

In December 2018, IDEMIA offered eSim connected watches to all its subscribers in Thailand by providing subscription management platform to dtac. This solution by Idemia is scalable for the continuously changing market trends to support dtac.

In November, Gunnebo has targeted to supply metro speed gates in hundreds in order to expand metro systems in India. This will help Gunnebo to avail contracts from other governments and organizations as well.

In December 2018, Accenture made an agreement to acquire New York based Adaptly which is a digital media services company. This acquisition will support Accenture in activating, optimizing and measuring the media cross platform to help the advertisers.

Regions Europe Countries United Kingdom Germany France Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia

By Type (ABC E-gates and ABC Kiosks), Component (Hardware, Software and Services), Application (Airport, Landport and Seaport), Country (Germany, France, U.K., Switzerland, Netherlands, Russia, Italy, Turkey, Belgium, Spain and Rest of Europe)

(**NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis.

