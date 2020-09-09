Enterprise Metadata Management Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Industry Vertical, Component, Application, Deployment Model, Metadata Type and Regions

Enterprise Metadata Management Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.

Enterprise Metadata Management (EMM) gives data asset of an organization and also gives context to other information. EMM provides visibility to manage the change by avoiding errors. It provides the holistic view of data across the association. EMM improves information access through context and it provides well-organized data flow between different systems.

Uncertainty concerning the return on investment would affect the growth of the enterprise metadata management market. Centralized data management, operational excellence, increasing business data volume, governance, data quality management, and risk and compliance management are some of the major factors propelling the market around the world.

Enterprise metadata management market is segmented by industry vertical, component, application, deployment model, metadata type, business function, and regions. In, a case of a component segment, the tools segment is likely to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Variety of EMM serves different solutions for different purposes such as resource discovery.

The deployment model segment is categorized into on-premises and cloud segment. The cloud deployment model is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Cloud based solutions are deployed by large enterprises owing to various factors such as higher scalability, reduced operational cost, and simple deployments.

In case of industry vertical segment, the banking, financial services, and insurance industry vertical (BFSI) are expected to have effective market share throughout the forecast period, owing to the increasing customer critical information and corporate data in this sector.

While considering regions, APAC is likely to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the vendors. North America is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period as North America is home to most vendors and organizations.

Oracle Enterprise Metadata Management is a metadata management platform and it collects metadata from metadata providers such as Hadoop, ETL, BI, Data modeling. Oracle Enterprise Metadata Management allows searching and browsing of metadata as well as it provides analysis for metadata.

Scope of the Enterprise Metadata Management Market report

Enterprise Metadata Management market, by Component:

• Tools

• Services

o Managed Services

o Professional Services

 Support and Maintenance

 Consulting Services

 Education and Training

Enterprise metadata management market, by Industry Vertical:

• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

• Telecommunication and IT

• Retail and eCommerce

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Manufacturing

• Government and Defence

• Energy and Utilities

• Media and Entertainment

• Transportation and Logistics, Travel and Hospitality, and Education

Enterprise metadata management market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Latin America

• MEA

Enterprise metadata management market, by Application:

• Governance and Compliance Management

• Risk Management

• Product and Process Management

• Operations Management and Employee Performance Data Management

• Incident Management

Enterprise metadata management market, by Deployment Model:

• On-premises

• Cloud

Enterprise metadata management market, by Metadata Type:

• Business Metadata

• Technical Metadata

• Operational Metadata

Enterprise Metadata Management Market Key Players

• Adaptive

• ASG Technologies

• Cambridge Semantics

• CentricMinds

• Collibra

• Data Advantage Group

• IBM

• Informatica

• Oracle

• SAP

• Talend

• Topquadrant

• Mulesoft

• Global Ids

• Smartlogic

• Idera

• erwin

• Information Builders

• Orchestra Networks

• Trillium Software

• Varonics Systems

• SAP SE

• Alation

