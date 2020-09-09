Business
Enterprise Metadata Management Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Industry Vertical, Component, Application, Deployment Model, Metadata Type and Regions
Enterprise Metadata Management Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.
Enterprise Metadata Management (EMM) gives data asset of an organization and also gives context to other information. EMM provides visibility to manage the change by avoiding errors. It provides the holistic view of data across the association. EMM improves information access through context and it provides well-organized data flow between different systems.
Uncertainty concerning the return on investment would affect the growth of the enterprise metadata management market. Centralized data management, operational excellence, increasing business data volume, governance, data quality management, and risk and compliance management are some of the major factors propelling the market around the world.
Enterprise metadata management market is segmented by industry vertical, component, application, deployment model, metadata type, business function, and regions. In, a case of a component segment, the tools segment is likely to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Variety of EMM serves different solutions for different purposes such as resource discovery.
The deployment model segment is categorized into on-premises and cloud segment. The cloud deployment model is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Cloud based solutions are deployed by large enterprises owing to various factors such as higher scalability, reduced operational cost, and simple deployments.
In case of industry vertical segment, the banking, financial services, and insurance industry vertical (BFSI) are expected to have effective market share throughout the forecast period, owing to the increasing customer critical information and corporate data in this sector.
While considering regions, APAC is likely to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the vendors. North America is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period as North America is home to most vendors and organizations.
Oracle Enterprise Metadata Management is a metadata management platform and it collects metadata from metadata providers such as Hadoop, ETL, BI, Data modeling. Oracle Enterprise Metadata Management allows searching and browsing of metadata as well as it provides analysis for metadata.
Scope of the Enterprise Metadata Management Market report
Enterprise Metadata Management market, by Component:
• Tools
• Services
o Managed Services
o Professional Services
Support and Maintenance
Consulting Services
Education and Training
Enterprise metadata management market, by Industry Vertical:
• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
• Telecommunication and IT
• Retail and eCommerce
• Healthcare and Life Sciences
• Manufacturing
• Government and Defence
• Energy and Utilities
• Media and Entertainment
• Transportation and Logistics, Travel and Hospitality, and Education
Enterprise metadata management market, by Region:
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• Latin America
• MEA
Enterprise metadata management market, by Application:
• Governance and Compliance Management
• Risk Management
• Product and Process Management
• Operations Management and Employee Performance Data Management
• Incident Management
Enterprise metadata management market, by Deployment Model:
• On-premises
• Cloud
Enterprise metadata management market, by Metadata Type:
• Business Metadata
• Technical Metadata
• Operational Metadata
Enterprise Metadata Management Market Key Players
• Adaptive
• ASG Technologies
• Cambridge Semantics
• CentricMinds
• Collibra
• Data Advantage Group
• IBM
• Informatica
• Oracle
• SAP
• Talend
• Topquadrant
• Mulesoft
• Global Ids
• Smartlogic
• Idera
• erwin
• Information Builders
• Orchestra Networks
• Trillium Software
• Varonics Systems
• SAP SE
• Alation
MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT
Chapter One: Enterprise Metadata Management Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Enterprise Metadata Management Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Enterprise Metadata Management Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Enterprise Metadata Management Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Enterprise Metadata Management Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Enterprise Metadata Management Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Enterprise Metadata Management Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Enterprise Metadata Management by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Enterprise Metadata Management Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Enterprise Metadata Management Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Enterprise Metadata Management Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)
