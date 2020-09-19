Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market 2020-2027 Business Growth Statistics || Leading Players – Tesla, Efacec, Engie Group, ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG

The Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market business report contains top to bottom analysis and estimation of various market related factors that are incredibly crucial for better decision making. Competitive analysis has been carried out in this industry analysis report for the major players in the market which supports businesses take better moves for enhancing their product and sales. Besides, this Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market research report takes into consideration several industry verticals such as company profile, contact details of manufacturer, product specifications, geographical scope, production value, market structures, recent developments, revenue analysis, market shares & possible sales volume of the company.

Global electric vehicle charging stations market is projected to register a CAGR of 48.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Some of the prominent participants operating in this Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market are Tesla, Efacec, Engie Group, ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Liikennevirta Oy (Ltd.), SemaConnect, ClipperCreek, Allego B.V., Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., EVgo Services LLC, ChargePoint, Inc., Blink Charging Co., Alfen N.V., AeroVironment, Inc. and among others.

An electric vehicle charging station is a point to charge the battery of an electric vehicle, which varies from vehicles to vehicles. There are few types of technology which are used in charging the vehicles based on the battery’s input power which are as follows: type 1, type 2, and type 3. The charging stations can be DC charging or AC charging type or inductive charging station.

These charging points can be installed either in residential or commercial applications, and it provides the speed to charge the electric vehicle depending on the type of technology the battery uses.

Global electric vehicle charging stations market is segmented into five notable segments which are charging station, vehicle type, charging stations standards, installation type and technology.

On the basis of charging station, the market is segmented into AC charging station, DC charging station and inductive charging station. In December 2018, ChargePoint Inc. announced the partnership with Greenlots for enabling the charging between the networks in North America.

On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented into battery electric vehicle (BEV) and plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV). In December 2018, SemaConnect has announced that it has deployed electric vehicle charging stations at Rockland Trust Bank in Massachusetts, which would help in enhancing their business as more companies would try to get their services.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into level 1, level 2, and level 3. In October 2018, Allego has launched Allego’s EV Cloud which contains a smart charging solution which helps in renewing the energy and grid capacity. Allego uses Microsoft Azure platform for smart charging, data modelling and real time data processing.

On the basis of charging stations standards, the market is segmented into GB/T, CHAdeMO, CCS, Tesla supercharger, SAE J1772 and IEC 62196. In September 2018, EVgo announced the launch of FastStart, which is a mobile and modular fast charging station, and is capable of Level 2 and DC fast charging.

On the basis of installation type, the market is segmented into residential and commercial. In March 2018, ClipperCreek announced the launch of the HCS Series charging station which is suitable for residential and commercial applications, which would be beneficial for the company as it would cover the major applications.



In October 2018, Allego has launched Allego’s EV Cloud which contains a smart charging solution that helps in renewing the energy and grid capacity. Allego uses Microsoft Azure platform for smart charging, data modelling and real time data processing.

In September 2018, EVgo announced the launch of FastStart, which is a mobile and modular fast charging station, and is capable of Level 2 and DC Fast Charging.

In February 2018, ClipperCreek announced the launch of the CP-50 which is used for installing and maintaining electric vehicle supply equipment.

In June 2016, ClipperCreek announced the launch of the HCS-40 electric vehicle charging stations which is robust in nature and it uses level 2 technologies, which can be beneficial for the company as it can be used in various applications like workplace, fleet and residential.

Primary Respondents: Project Manager, Presidents, Engineers, Industrial Professionals.

Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers.

