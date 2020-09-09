Electric Motors Household Appliances Market-Industry Analysis and forecast 2019-2027: By Type, Voltage, Application, and by Region.

Electric Motors Household Appliances Market is estimated to grow from US$ XX Bn in 2019 to US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR 5.27% from 2019-2027. The report has analyzed the drivers, restraints, and challenges facing the Electric Motors Household Appliances market.

An Electric motor is a mechanized device that transforms electrical energy into mechanical energy. Almost all electric motors work through the interchange between the motor’s magnetic field and electric current in a wire coiling to produce power in the form of torque applied on the motors shaft.

Market Dynamics

The electric motors household appliances market is driven by quick technological advancements made in the field of electric motor automation. Technological developments have been taking part in the growth and advancement of the market. An electric motor is an essential part of heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC) equipment. These motors also find plentiful use in a broad spectrum of devices across many industries sectors, be it motor vehicles or heavy or light industrial instrument or home appliances.

Increased prices of fuel all over the world are captivating people to make a move towards nonconventional options of fuel. Furthermore, better functioning efficiency together with better insulation has greatly increased the performance and security of motors. This has led to a huge demand for electric motors in various industries. AC motors are lighter in comparison to other motors, which leads to excessive demand for AC motors in home appliances. DC motor has numerous advantages over various other types of motors, smooth and quiet functioning, and lower heat dissolution. Such features move the demand for DC motors for home appliances.

Market Segmentation

The Electric Motors Household Appliances Market is divided on the basis of type (AC Motors, Dc Motors), by Voltage ( up to 50v, 50v-120v, above 120v), by Application ( refrigerator, ovens, washing machine, vacuum cleaner, Dish washer, and others), and by Region ( North America , Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Latin America). The electric motors for household appliances market comprises in the segment are electric fans, wash dryers, vacuum cleaner etc. Electric motors 50 v segment can function as the basic driver in electric fans, while it can also carry additional functions in bigger home appliances such as refrigerators and washing machines. The 50v -120 v segments include a broader range of motors based on their establishment, including shaded pole motors and brushless motors. Due to the longer life of brushless motors and an increase in usage in home appliances this segment will witness more growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region the Electric Motor Household Appliances Market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific dominates the electric motors household appliances market. The growth of residential sectors rises in per capita GDP, and the rise in demand for household appliances in the region. China is the quickest growing economy in space cooling energy consumption worldwide. Moreover, the number of energies consumed by household appliances in China is estimated to reach 840 TWh by 2030. The increase in electricity consumption by household appliances shows more usage of household appliances by the people in the country. The growth in the agricultural sectors, massive expenditure in industrialization, and enhancing and changing aging infrastructure all these factors are increasing the market in the region.

Request For View Sample Report Page :@ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample//65874/

Environmental Benefits Provided By Electric motors

Environmental benefits provided by electric motors are encouraging electric motor implementation in electric vehicles and these machines support in increasing efficiency of a device, as compared to standard ones, and security cost related to energy consumed. Furthermore, increasing understanding towards environmental changes and the greenhouse effect is anticipated to move customers toward electric type, which will increase the demand.

Technological Advancement

Technological advancements have also brought in new enhanced motor requirements, components, and design, which have resulted in serving the advanced needs of the customers. Innovation together with the strategy frameworks plays an important role in the industrial growth of electric motors. This will increase the scope of electric motors market in the years to come. More and More development will be done in the future in this market.

Key Development

ABB, Rockwell Automation, and some other major key players are combining an electric motor with more advanced features such as rotor technology, copper rotor, and transforming them into the smart electric motor and, hence they are providing effective performance and enhanced efficiency.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Electric Motors Household Appliances Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with the forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Electric Motors Household Appliances Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Electric Motors Household Appliances Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Electric Motors Household Appliances Market make the report investor’s guide. ”

Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here: @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying//65874/

Scope of Electric Motors Household Appliances Market

Electric Motors Household Appliances Market, By Type

• AC motors

• DC motors

Electric Motors Household Appliances Market, By Voltage

• Up to 50 V

• 50 v-120 v

• Above 120 v

Electric Motors Household Appliances Market, By Application

• Refrigerator

• Washing Machine

• Ovens

• Vaccum Cleaners

• Dish Washer

Electric Motors Household Appliances Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia –Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Electric Motors Household Appliances Market, Key players

• EBM –PAPST (Germany)

• Nichibo DC Motor (China)

• Elica S.p.A. (Italy)

• Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

• Johnson Electric Holdings Limited (Hong Kong)

• Keli Motor Group Co., Ltd.(China)

• Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

• CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited (India)

• Nidec Motor corporation (Japan)

• Newmotech Co., Ltd (South korea)

• Dumore Motors (U.S)

• NMB (U.S)

• Cebi Group (Luxembourg)

• Sanhua Aweco (Germany)

• Diehl Stiftung and Co.KG (Germany)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Electric Motors Household Appliances Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/electric-motors-household-appliances-market/65874/

Major Table Electric Motors Household Appliances Market of Contents Report

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary: Electric Motors Household Appliances Market

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porter’s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

5. Supply Side and Demand Side Indicators

6. Electric Motors Household Appliances Market and Forecast

6.1. Electric Motors Household Appliances Market Size & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

6.1.1. North America

6.1.2. Europe

6.1.3. Asia Pacific

6.1.4. Middle East & Africa

6.1.5. South America

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: Maximize Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com