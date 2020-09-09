Electric Insulator Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Material, Voltage, Application, Product, End Use, Rating, Installation and Region.

Electric Insulator Market is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 in terms of revenue at CAGR of XX % in the forecasting Period.

Growing investments toward the refurbishment of aging grid infrastructure across developed economies along with the acceptance of smart grid technology will drive the global electric insulators market. Sizable expenditure toward modernization of electrical infrastructure along with rapid urbanization will further drive the overall Electric Insulator Market. According to the recent report of World Energy Outlook, an investment of more than USD 3.4 trillion has been made to contribute to the refurbishment and replacement of existing assets showing the huge demand and opportunities for market growth.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Aging equipment, increased demand, capacity bottlenecks, along with rising emphasis toward the capacity addition of power generation will enhance the industry growth of electric insulators.

Electric Insulator Market is segmented by the material, voltage, application, product, end use, rating, installation and region. Based on material segment porcelain electric insulators has dominated the global electric insulator market in 2017. Ability to offer optimum mechanical strength and withstanding considerable stress resistance are the key factors supporting the product’s dominance across the industry landscape among other segments. Moreover, the growing prominence of polymeric counterparts is expected to offer a competitive edge to these insulators.

Under the product segment, pin electric insulator held highest market share in 2017. These insulators find applications across distribution and sub-transmission lines, in form of single-piece or multi-piece, depending on the voltage of application. High anti-fog performance, ease of manufacturing, and operational flexibility are also some of the underlying parameters that support the product penetration of pin electric insulator.

Electric Insulator are be also segmented based on applications, where the transformers segment held the highest market share primarily driven by rising concerns over power thefts & protection along with increased focus on real-time monitoring of power networks.

Asia-Pacific among other regions held the largest Electric Insulator Market share in 2017 and is also expected to have a high growth rate in the forecast period with China being a major contributor to the overall market. Favorable government reforms toward energy efficiency along with strengthening focus on up-gradation and expansion of the existing R&D infrastructure will propel the market growth. For instance, in 2016 the State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC) announced plans to expand investment in the country’s electrical transmission infrastructure by 28% over the period of next five years.

Key player across the electric insulator industry are General Electric, ABB, Siemens, Hubbell Lapp Insulators, and NGK Insulators. Major industry participants are focusing on design innovations and expansion of the product line as part of a strategy to meet the regulatory standards and enhance the market presence. Furthermore, electric insulator manufacturers are undertaking M&A activities to expand their global footprint.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis Electric Insulator Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Electric Insulator Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Electric Insulator Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key player by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Electric Insulator Market make the report investor’s guide.

Market Scope Electric Insulator Market:

Electric Insulator Market, By Material

• Ceramic/Porcelain

• Glass

• Composite

Electric Insulator Market, By Voltage

• High

• Medium

• Low

Electric Insulator Market ,By Application

• Cables and transmission lines

• Switchgears

• Transformers

• Busbars

• Others

Electric Insulator Market, By Product

• Pin

• Suspension

• Shackle

• Others

Electric Insulator Market, By End-Use

• Residential

• Commercial & Industrial

• Utilities

Electric Insulator Market ,By Rating

• <11 kV

• 11 kV

• 22 kV

• 33 kV

• 72.5 kV

• 145 kV

• 220 kV

• 400 kV

• 800 kV

• 1200 kV

Electric Insulator Market, By Installation

• Distribution

• Transmission

• Substation

• Railways

• Others

Electric Insulator Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Electric Insulator Market:

• General Electric

• ABB

• Siemens

• Hubbell Lapp Insulators

• NGK Insulators

• Aditya Birla.

• Maclean Fogg

• Elsewedy Electric

• Seves Group

• BHEL

• TE Connectivity

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Electric Insulator Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Electric Insulator Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Electric Insulator Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Electric Insulator Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Electric Insulator Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Electric Insulator Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Electric Insulator Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Electric Insulator by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Electric Insulator Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Electric Insulator Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Electric Insulator Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

