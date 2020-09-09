Egypt Energy Drinks Market Type, Share, Size, Analysis Trends, Demand and Top Players: PepsiCo, Inc , Red Bull GmbH, T.C. Pharma, DOHLER, Rockstar, Inc

According to latest report, titled “Egypt Energy Drinks Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2027” The market is supposed to witness growth during the forecast period due to growing demand at the end user level. Geographical areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa are also considered for the market analysis.

Energy Drinks provide the benefits among people such as instant energy, refreshment, increased attention and reaction speed. There are many ingredients such as caffeine, taurine, vitamins, herbs and many other components are present in energy drink. Taurine, one kind of amino acid and is a building block of protein. The products are available in corner stations, bars and gas stations. These products are found in shops along with sport drinks, juices, and soft drinks.

The major players profiled in this report include: PepsiCo, Inc , Red Bull GmbH, T.C. Pharma, DOHLER, Rockstar, Inc., Amway, Britvic PLC., Frucor Suntory, D’ANGELO,., HYPE ENERY DRINKS, MUTALO GROUP, XYIENCE, INC., THE COCA-COLA COMPANY, AJE, Monster Energy Company, among others.

Download Sample Report of Egypt Energy Drinks Market (COVID-19 Impact Analysis Updated Sample): https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=egypt-energy-drinks-market&SB

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

On the basis of product type, the Egypt energy drinks market is segmented into alcoholic and non-alcoholic. In 2018, non-alcoholic segment is expected to dominate the Egypt energy drinks market with 85.4% market share and is expected to reach USD 305.63 million by 2026 from USD 143.66 million in 2018, growing at the highest CAGR of 10.0% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026.

In May 2018, Hype Energy (U.K.) launched their energy drinks as international energy drinks in the United Kingdom. With this launch lifestyle brand of the company continues to expand distribution.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into organic and inorganic. In 2018, inorganic segment is expected to dominate the Egypt energy drinks market with 70.0% market share and is expected to reach USD 244.99 million by 2026 from USD 117.76 million in 2018, growing at the CAGR of 9.7% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026. However, organic segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.2% in the forecast period, and is expected to reach USD 108.67 million in 2026 from USD 50.47 million in 2018 in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In October 2017, PepsiCo Inc, an American company launched energy drink, an organic energy drink in India. This is the second attempt made by the company to crack the energy drink market in the country India. With this launch this American company expanded its business in India.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into before exercise, during exercise and recovery. In 2018, before exercise segment is expected to dominate the Egypt energy drinks market with 50.8% market share and is expected to reach USD 185.24 million by 2026 from USD 85.46 million in 2018, growing at the highest CAGR of 10.3% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026.

In November 2018 according to Business Standard, Coca-Cola Co (U.S.) planned to launch its first energy drinks which will come under the Coke brand name. Such decision taken by the company may help in growth of the market in future due to more demand and fulfilment of the same by the company.

On the basis of consumption time, the market is segmented into before 11 am, 11-2 pm, 2-5 pm, 5-9 pm and post 9. In 2018, before 11 am segment is expected to dominate the Egypt energy drinks market with 49.8% market share and is expected to reach USD 180.79 million by 2026 from USD 83.78 million in 2018, growing at the highest CAGR of 10.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In May 2017, Gatorade is a brand of sports drinks is a part of PepsiCo. Ltd. (U.S.) launched energy drink in market such as carbonated drink which contains caffeine, sugar and other vitamins. This helped in improvement in the financial status of the company.

On the basis of ingredients, the market is segmented into caffeine, taurine, guarana, vitamin B, L-carnitine, antioxidants and others. In 2018, taurine segment is expected to dominate the Egypt energy drinks market with 40.5% market share and is expected to reach USD 150.03 million by 2026 from USD 68.13 million in 2018, growing at the highest CAGR of 10.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In January 2015, Amway solidifies position in energy drink market with acquisition of XS Energy brand. (U.S.) This acquisition led expansion of their business in other geographic regions as already it has expansion in some region such as U.S., Japan, South Korea and Australia.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into store-based retailers and non-store retailing. Store-based retailers are further sub-segmented into grocery retailers, supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores and others. In 2018, store based retailers segment is expected to dominate the Egypt energy drinks market with 74.1% market share and is expected to reach USD 264.24 million by 2026 from USD 124.65 million in 2018, growing at the highest CAGR of 10.0% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In January 2018, Britvic PLC. (U.K.) launched new health and sustainability program. It helped consumers in making healthier choices, reduces the company’s environmental impact and supports well-being in communities. The aim was to make people, community and planet healthier.

The energy drinks are available in many brands such as red bull energy drink, impulse energy drink, dark dog, shark energy drinks, hype energy drinks and many others. About 60.0% of the consumers of energy drinks are male and 35.0% of people consuming energy drinks are above 35 years age.

Egypt energy drinks market is expected to reach USD 353.66 million by 2026 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 9.9% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Get Full Report (including COVID-19 impact analysis and up-to 30% discount): https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/egypt-energy-drinks-market?SB

Why you should buy this report?

This report offers a concise analysis of the Egypt Energy Drinks market for the last 5 years with historical data and more accurate prediction for upcoming 6 years on the basis of statistical information.

This report helps you to understand the market components by offering a cohesive framework of the key players and their competition dynamics as well as strategies.

The report is a complete guideline for the clients to arrive an informed business decision since it consists of a detailed information for better understandings of the current and future market situation.

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

In October 2017, PepsiCo Inc, an American company launched energy drink Sting in India. This is the second attempt made by the company to crack the energy drink market in the country India. With this launch this American company expanded its business in India.

In January 2018, Britvic PLC. (U.K.) launched new health and sustainability program. It helped consumers in making healthier choices, reduces the company’s environmental impact and supports well-being in communities. The aim was to make people, community and planet healthier.

In May 2017, Gatorade is a brand of sports drinks is a part of PepsiCo. Ltd. (U.S.) launched energy drink in market such as carbonated drink which contains caffeine, sugar and other vitamins. This helped in improvement in the financial status of the company.

In November 2018 according to Business Standard, Coca-Cola Co (U.S.) planned to launch its first energy drinks which will come under the Coke brand name. Such decision taken by the company may help in growth of the market in future due to more demand and fulfilment of the same by the company.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Part 1:

Market Overview, Development, and Segment by Type, Application & Region

Part 2:

Global Market by company, Type, Application & Geography

Part 3-4:

Asia-Pacific Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 5-6:

Europe Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 7-8:

North America Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 9-10:

South America Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 11-12:

Middle East & Africa Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 13:

Company information, Sales, Cost, Margin etc.

Part 14:

Conclusion

To know the latest trends and insights TOC in Egypt Energy Drinks Market, click the link: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=egypt-energy-drinks-market&SB

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

About Data Bridge Market Research

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: sales@databridgemarketresearch.com