Donald Trump claimed PM Modi praised him for his great job testing coronavirus – Trump claims: PM

US President Donald Trump, who is preparing for the election, has claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised his brilliant work on coronavirus testing. At the same time, Trump has targeted his rival Democratic candidate Joe Biden, accusing him of failing to stop swine flu. The corona virus is increasing rapidly worldwide. So far, the highest number of coronavirus cases have been reported in the US, while India ranks second. In the corona test, India is only behind America.

US President Trump said at an election rally: “So far we have done corona tests on more people than India. India is second in testing after the US. We have done more than 4.4 crore tests than India. They have one Population of 1.5 billion. “Trump said PM Modi called him and said” what work did you do on testing “.

India only lags behind the US in terms of corona virus cases. The total number of infected people in the US is currently 64,83,064, while India ranks second with 47,54,356 cases.

The graphic of COVID-19 in India has been increasing rapidly in the past few days. For the last three to four days, between 90,000 and one lakh become infected with corona every day. According to the Ministry of Health on Sunday, the number of corona infected in the country has risen to 47,54,356. From Saturday morning to Sunday morning, 94,372 new cases of corona were reported.

