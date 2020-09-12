Diabetic Socks Market 2020 – 2026 | Revenue Opportunies By Top Players: BSN medical, SIGVARIS, SIMCAN, 3M, Syounaa, HangZhou Aidu Trading Co.,Ltd, others

The latest Market report by a Data Bridge Market Research with the title [Global Diabetic Socks Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026]. To systematize this world-class Diabetic Socks Market report, the combination of best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions and latest technology have been used. Thoroughly described market segmentation aspect provides a clear idea about the product consumption based on several factors ranging from type, application, deployment model, end user to geographical region. The exploitation of established statistical tools and coherent models for analysis and forecasting of market data makes this report outperforming.

The Major players profiled in this report include: BSN medical, SIGVARIS, SIMCAN, 3M, Syounaa, HangZhou Aidu Trading Co.,Ltd, Soyad Brothers LLC., DJO, LLC; PediFix Inc, Cupron, Thorlo Inc., Reflexa, Ames Walker, Siren, Montac Lifesytle, Roomy Socks, Lifestyle Medical Group LLC., Walgreen Co, HJ Hall Socks, Bridgedale among others.

Global diabetic socks market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 4.3% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Changing lifestyle and increasing healthcare spending are the factors for the growth of this market.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Type (Regular Socks, Smart Socks),

Material Type (Polyester, Cotton, Nylon, Spandex, Lycra, Others),

Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Online Stores, Modern Trade, Pharmacies, Clinics, Other Healthcare Facilities),

Product (Ankle Length, Mid- Calf, Over the Calf/ Knee High Length),

Applications (Men, Women)

How Does This Market Insights Help?

Diabetic Socks Market share (regional, product, application, end-user) both in terms of volume and revenue along with CAGR

Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth

What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Diabetic Socks Market” and its commercial landscape

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Diabetic Socks Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast, factoring the impact of COVID -19 Situation.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, Siren announced the launch of their smart sock ‘The Siren Diabetic Sock and Foot Monitoring System’ for diabetes patients by using their neurofabric material. This new system has the ability to provide early warning if there is any sign of inflammation or diabetic foot ulcers. The main aim of the launch is to help the patients to provide technology so that they can easily monitor the diabetic foot ulcers

In February 2015, Sigvaris USA announced the launch of their new compression sock which is specially designed for the diabetic patients. Sigvaris Eversoft diabetic socks have FreshGuard technology treatment so that they can prevent odour and prevent moisture and also decrease the risk of infection by reducing the friction against the skin. This launch will help the company to provide better compression therapy to diabetic patients

Market Drivers:

Increasing cases of diabetes is the major factor for the growth of this market

Rising health consciousness among younger generation will also accelerate the market growth

Growing demand for non- invasive treatment will also propel the growth of this market

Increasing government initiatives to create awareness on diabetic cure also contributes as a factor for this market growth

Market Restraints

High cost of the diabetic socks will restrain the growth of this market

Dearth of awareness among population will also hinder the market growth

Inadequate reimbursement options can hamper the market growth

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Part 1:

Market Overview, Development, and Segment by Type, Application & Region

Part 2:

Global Market by company, Type, Application & Geography

Part 3-4:

Asia-Pacific Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 5-6:

Europe Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 7-8:

North America Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 9-10:

South America Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 11-12:

Middle East & Africa Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 13:

Company information, Sales, Cost, Margin etc.

Part 14:

Conclusion

