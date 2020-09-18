Develop more efficient rapid tests to detect Covid-19 infection – Develop more efficient rapid tests to detect Covid-19 infection

Developed a more efficient rapid test for the detection of covid-19 infection – symbolic image

London:

Researchers have developed a new rapid screening method to detect coronavirus infection. This way, the infection can be detected in less than an hour and requires very little equipment. The researchers said the new “Stop Covid” test method will be very cheap so people can be tested every day. The research team also had scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

also read

In Uttar Pradesh reading awareness against covid-19 is also being increased

In a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers found that the new screening method could detect 93 percent of infected cases. The rate is the same as the conventional test method. Omar Abudaiya, co-author of the study and a researcher at MIT, said, “We need to make quick research an important part of the current situation so that people can get tested every day.” This will help slow the pace of the epidemic. “The researchers hoped that the test kit could be further prepared so that it could be used anywhere in the office, hospital, school or home.”

Also read Monsoon Session: Compulsory daily antigen screening for staff and journalists

According to the researchers, the new version of the “Stop Covid” test will detect infection in patient samples by magnetic seeds with the genetic material of the virus. This increases the sensitivity of the probe. The same method is used with the standard test PCR method. Jonathan Gutenberg, another co-author of the study, said, “After we seeded the viral genome, we found that the sensitivity of the test increased significantly.” During the investigation, 93 percent of the infected patients were identified.

(This message has not been processed by the NDTV team. It will be posted directly from the Syndicate feed.)