DEEP LEARNING NEURAL NETWORKS (DNNS) MARKET IS EXPECTED TO REGISTER A HEALTHY CAGR IN THE FORECAST PERIOD OF 2019 TO 2026

The Deep Learning Neural Networks (DNNs) market research report classifies the competitive spectrum of this industry in elaborate detail. The study claims that the competitive reach spans the companies of ALYUDA RESEARCH, LLC, ALPHABET INC. google, IBM, MICRON TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Neural Technologies Limited, NEURODIMENSION, INC., NEURALWARE, NVIDIA CORPORATION, SKYMIND INC, SAMSUNG, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Intel Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Microsoft, GMDH, LLC., Sensory Inc., Ward Systems Group, Inc., Xilinx Inc., Starmind and among others.

Global deep learning neural networks (DNNs) market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 43.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the off chance that you are associated with the Deep Learning Neural Networks (DNNs) Analytics industry or mean to be, at that point this investigation will give you far reaching standpoint. It’s crucial you stay up with the latest Deep Learning Neural Networks (DNNs) Market segmented by:

Deep Learning Neural Networks (DNNs) Market : By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Deep Learning Neural Networks (DNNs) Market : By Application

Image Recognition

Natural Language Processing

Speech Recognition

Data Mining

Deep Learning Neural Networks (DNNs) Market : By End-User

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Retail

Automotive

Manufacturing

Aerospace & Defence

Security

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview.

Drivers: Global Deep Learning Neural Networks (DDNs) Market

Increased demand of cloud-computing for businesses and demand for predictive solutions

Rapidly increasing digitization across developed markets

Restraints:

Less adoption of artificial intelligence-based technologies results in slow digitization

Difficulties during algorithms implementation and integration of hardware

Opportunity:

The extensive growth in data will increase the demand of deep learning solutions

Challenge:

Lack of skilled and technical professionals

Market Trends:

Global deep learning neural networks (DDNs) market is segmented into three notable segments which are component, application and end-user.

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into hardware, software and services

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into image recognition, natural language processing, speech recognition and data mining

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI), it & telecommunication, healthcare, retail, automotive, manufacturing, aerospace & defence, security and others. In 2019, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) segment is expected to dominate the global deep learning neural networks (DNNs) market.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Deep Learning Neural Networks (DNNs) Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Deep Learning Neural Networks (DNNs) Market, By Region

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Opportunities in the Global Deep Learning Neural Networks (DNNs) Market report

1.Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2016-2023 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

2.Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

3.Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across regional.

Key focus of the report

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth It provides five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

Recent Developments:

In January 2018, Universal Electronics Inc., leader of universal control and sensing technologies partnered with Sensory. The Partnership is formed to develop the product Nevo Butler having TrulyHandsfree voice control capabilities on it.

In March 2019, Google and Udacity has launched free course in deep learning, this course is designed so that it could be accessible to developers without having a maths background. This will help in to build state-of-the-art AI applications as fast as possible, which do not require a background in math.

In June 2019, Microsoft announced the new product launch in Flight Simulator series. The new product is been teased briefly at Microsoft’s E3 keynote which is powered by Microsoft’s Azure. The 4K video will displayed with more enhanced view on the device.

Research Methodology: Global Deep Learning Neural Networks (DNNs) Market

Primary Respondents: OEMs, Manufacturers, Engineers, Industrial Professionals.

Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers

