Data Center Security Market Trend, Competitive Growth, Overview and Forecast to 2027 | Citrix Systems, Inc, Juniper Networks, Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemens, Dell, Honeywell International Inc

The Data Center Security report analyses and estimates general market drivers in the form of consumer demand, government policy and demand associated with patterns of consumer purchase and thus market growth and development.

Global data center security market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 25.51 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for more data centers and rising integration of physical and logical security solutions are the factor for the growth of this market.

Unique structure of the report: Global Data Center Security Market

By Application Solution

Logical Security Solutions Threat and Application Security Others Unified Threat Management Virtualization Security Solutions Firewall Intrusion Prevention Security/Intrusion Detection Security Compliance Management Data Protection

Physical Security Solutions Video Surveillance Solution Monitoring and Management Access Control



By Service

Consulting

Integration and Deployment

Managed Services

By Data Center Type

Mid-Sized Data Center

Enterprise Data Center

Large Data Center

By Vertical

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Others

To comprehend Data Center Security market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Data Center Security market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Rapid Business Growth Factors

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

Major Industry Competitors: Global Data Center Security Market Symantec Corporation, VMware, Inc, Cisco Systems, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., McAfee, LLC, Citrix Systems, Inc, Juniper Networks, Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemens, Dell, Honeywell International Inc, IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Fortinet, Inc., SAP SE, Amazon Web Services, Inc., PLEX SYSTEMS, Dell’Oro, Oracle, Matrix Comsec Pvt. Ltd and others.

Key Developments in the Market: Global Data Center Security Market

In June 2019, VMware, Inc announced that they are going to acquire Avi Networks. This acquisition will help the company to expand their networking and security portfolio with more advanced and developed software-defined application delivery controller. By combining the Avi Networks with the VMware, the company will be able to provide better solutions and services to their customers

In August 2018, Cisco announced the acquisition of Duo Security. The main aim of the acquisition is to advance and develop their security portfolio and help the customers by providing better securities to their complex data centers. This will also help the company to strengthen their position in the market

However, high cost of Data Center Security products is one of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of global Data Center Security market over the forecast period.

Table of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Data Center Security Market Landscape

Part 05: Market Sizing

More…….TOC…….Continue

Based on geography, the global Data Center Security market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely

