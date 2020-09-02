DATA CENTER COOLING TRENDS, TECHNOLOGY AND FORECAST | BY TOP COMPANIES SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC; BLACK BOX CORPORATION; NORTEK AIR SOLUTIONS

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Data Center Cooling 2026 By-Data Bridge Market Research

Global data center cooling market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 23.61 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026

List of few players are-: Schneider Electric; Black Box Corporation; Nortek Air Solutions, LLC; Airedale Air Conditioning; Rittal GmbH & Co. KG; STULZ GMBH; Asetek, Inc.; Vertiv Group Corp.; Degree Controls, Inc.; Coolcentric; FUJITSU; Hitachi, Ltd.; Mitsubishi Electric Hydronics & IT Cooling Systems S.p.A.; DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.; Trane; Johnson Controls; Munters Group; Integrated Eco Technologies Ltd; LiquidCool Solutions; Submer among others.

Market Drivers:

Growing levels of operations in efficiency due to these systems; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising demand for efficient solutions for data centers; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

High demands for environmental-friendly solutions for data center; this factor is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Significant surge in the volume of data centers and the density of their power consumption; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Large levels of investment associated with installation and integration of these systems is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Need for specific and specialized infrastructure for the utilization of data center cooling; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the inability of these systems during lack of power supply or when power outage occurs; this factor is expected to restraint the growth of the market

Global Data Center Cooling Market By Solution (Air Conditioning, Chilling Units, Cooling Towers, Economizer Systems, Liquid Cooling Systems, Control Systems, CRAC & CARH, Others), Service (Consulting, Installation & Deployment, Maintenance & Support), Cooling Containment (Raised Floor with Containment, Raised Floor without Containment), Type of Cooling (Room-Based Cooling, Row-Based Cooling, Rack-Based Cooling, Door Cooling Systems, Over-Head Cooling Systems), Data Center Type (Colocation Data Centers, Hyperscale Data Center, Enterprise Data Centers, Wholesale Data Center, Mid-Sized Data Centers, Large Data Centers), Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Research & Academic, Government & Defense, Retail, Energy, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Others)

Regions North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World Countries United States United Kingdom China Middle East Canada Germany Japan Africa Mexico France India Oceania Italy South Korea Taiwan

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Part 01: Data Center Cooling Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global Data Center Cooling Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global Data Center Cooling Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America Data Center Cooling Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe Data Center Cooling Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific Data Center Cooling Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America Data Center Cooling Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue Data Center Cooling by Countries

Continued….

