COVID-19 UPDATE: Global Immunodiagnostics Market to Show Tremendous Growth by 2027 | Leading Players-Abbott., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Danaher., Adaptive Biotechnologies., QIAGEN, AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC
Global immunodiagnostics market is expected to rise from to an estimated value of USD 24.89 billion by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR of 7.80% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to rising prevalence of chronic diseases and technological advancements.
Key Market Competitors: Global Immunodiagnostics Market
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the immunodiagnostics market are Abbott., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Danaher., Adaptive Biotechnologies., QIAGEN, AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC., AESKU.GROUP GmbH & Co. KG, Avant Diagnostics, Inc., bioMérieux SA, Inova Diagnostics, Inc., OraSure Technologies, Myriad Genetics, Inc, Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, Nexus-Dx, Protagen, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated., Seramun Diagnostica GmbH., SQI Diagnostics, Tecan Trading AG, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, DiaSorin, Erba Diagnostics, Svar Life Science and Exagen Inc. amongst others.
Market Definition:
Immunodiagnostics is a diagnostic method that uses antigen-antibody reactions to measure the presence of molecules in biological fluids. It is used primarily for detecting and diagnosing infectious diseases, chronic diseases (cancer, cardiovascular diseases), autoimmune disease, hormonal disorder etc. These tests are also used to distinguish between compatible blood types. They provide precise, quick and accurate results and hence are gaining importance.
Market Drivers
Growing ageing & geriatric population would also boost the growth of this market as they are more prone to chronic and infectious diseases
Rising need for correct, error free and speedy diagnostic tests
Growing awareness regarding the benefits of immunodiagnostics drives the growth of this market
Rising adoption of point of care testing (POCT) drives the demand for this market
Rising volumes of test due to the integration of laboratories would boost the growth of this market
Market Restraints
Stringent regulations imposed by the government hinder the growth of this market
Cost of immunodiagnostics being expensive restrains its growth
Segmentation: Global Immunodiagnostics Market
By Product
Reagents
Instruments
Software & Services
By Technology
Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)
Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA)
Radioimmunoassay (RIA)
Fluorescence Immunoassay (FIA)
Rapid Tests
Others
By End User
Clinical Laboratories
Hospitals
Academic & Research Centers
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry
Diagnostic Centers
Others
By Application
Oncology & Endocrinology
Hepatitis & Retrovirus
Infectious Disease
GI Stool Testing
Autoimmune
Bone & Mineral
Cardiac Biomarkers
Others
By Type
Immunodiagnostic Instruments
Immunoassays
By Geography
Reasons to Purchase this Report
Current and future of global immunodiagnostics market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
Customization of the Report:
All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level
All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)
