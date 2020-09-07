COVID-19 Is Impacting The Cord Stem Cell Banking Market 2020-2026 | Global Players – Lifecell, StemCyte India Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd, Viacord, SMART CELLS PLUS., Cryoviva India, Global Cord Blood Corporation

A persuasive Cord Stem Cell Banking Market report can be explored more specifically in terms of breakdown of data by manufacturers, region, type, application, market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, emerging trends, risks and entry barriers, sales channels & distributors. The data and information have been derived from the reliable sources and include websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and mergers which have been again checked & validated by the market experts. The estimations of CAGR values are also provided in this wide ranging Cord Stem Cell Banking Market report which helps businesses in deciding upon the investment value over the time period.

Global Cord stem cell banking market is estimated to reach USD 13.8 billion by 2026 registering a healthy CAGR of 22.4%. The increasing number of parents storing their child’s cord blood, acceptance of stem cell therapeutics, high applicability of stem cells are key driver to the market.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global cord stem cell banking market are CBR Systems, Inc., Cordlife, Cells4Life Group LLP, Cryo-Cell International, Inc., Cryo-Save AG, Lifecell, StemCyte India Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd, Viacord, SMART CELLS PLUS., Cryoviva India, Global Cord Blood Corporation, National Cord Blood Program, Vita 34, ReeLabs Pvt. Ltd., Regrow Biosciences Pvt. Ltd. , ACROBiosystems., Americord Registry LLC., New York Blood Center, Maze Cord Blood, GoodCell., AABB, Stem Cell Cryobank, New England Cryogenic Center, Inc. among others

Market Definition: Global Cord Stem Cell Banking Market

Cord stem cells banking is nothing but the storing of the cord blood cell contained in the umbilical cord and placenta of a newborn child. This cord blood contains the stem cells which can be used in future to treat disease such as leukemia, thalassemia, autoimmune diseases, and inherited metabolic disorders, and few others.

Segmentation: Global Cord Stem Cell Banking Market

Cord Stem Cell banking Market : By Storage Type

Public

Private storage

Cord Stem Cell banking Market : By Product Type

Cord Blood

Cord Blood & Cord Tissue

Cord Stem Cell banking Market : By Service Type

Collection & Transportation

Processing

Analysis

Storage

Cord Stem Cell banking Market : By Indication

Cerebral palsy

Thalassemia

Autism

Type 1 Diabetes

Anemia

Leukemia

Others

Cord Stem Cell banking Market : By Source

Umbilical Cord Blood

Bone Marrow

Peripheral Blood Stem

Menstrual Blood

Cord Stem Cell banking Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Cord Stem Cell banking Market:

In November 2018, ‘Life Cell’ India’s leading provider of preventive healthcare services launched new television commercial to aware the people about cord stem cells banking. This commercial will help the company to catch better market in India

In June 2018, Cells4life UK’s leading blood cord bank launched new technology called as Toticyte. It enables to take as little as 10mls from the residual blood left in the placenta after delayed and optimal cord clamping. It delivers 3 times more stem cells comparing over any other method

Cord Stem Cell banking Market : Drivers

Increasing number of parents storing their child’s cord blood

Increased acceptance of stem cell therapeutics

New applications of stem cells in disease treatment

Cord Stem Cell banking Market : Restraint

High operating cost of stem cell therapeutics

Lack of awareness in many developing economies

