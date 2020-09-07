COVID-19 IS Impacting The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market 2020-2026 || Major Giants – Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company., GlaxoSmithKline plc

A persuasive Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market report can be explored more specifically in terms of breakdown of data by manufacturers, region, type, application, market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, emerging trends, risks and entry barriers, sales channels & distributors. The data and information have been derived from the reliable sources and include websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and mergers which have been again checked & validated by the market experts. The estimations of CAGR values are also provided in this wide ranging Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market report which helps businesses in deciding upon the investment value over the time period.

In this market document, market drivers and market restraints are studied carefully along with the analysis of market structure.

Global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market is registering a substantial CAGR of 7.17 % in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to increased occurrence of chronic diseases, technology advances in API manufacturing and increasing generic significance.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market are Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca, Aurobindo Pharma, BASF SE, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., LUPIN., Mylan N.V., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Piramal Pharma Solutions, Sandoz International GmbH, Saneca Pharmaceuticals a. s and others.

Market Definition: Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market

Active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) is the component of any drug that generates its effect. Some drugs, such as combination therapy, have various effective components to cure distinct diseases or to behave in distinct respects. Generally, the pharmaceutical companies themselves have produced APIs in their respective nations. But in latest years, many corporations have chosen to ship manufacturing abroad to reduce expenses. This has led to important modifications in the way these drugs are controlled, with more strict guidance and checks in location.

Segmentation: Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market: By Type (Innovative Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, Generic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients )

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market : By Type of Manufacturer (Captive API Manufacturers, Merchant API Manufacturers)

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market : By Type of Synthesis ( Synthetic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, Biotech Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients)

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market : By Type of Drug (Prescription Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs, Potency)

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market : By Therapeutic Application (Communicable Diseases, Oncology, Pain Management, Cardiovascular Diseases, Diabetes, Respiratory Diseases, Other Therapeutic Application)

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market : By Geography ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America , Middle East and Africa)

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Drivers

Increased occurrence of chronic diseases is driving the growth of the market

Technology advances in API Manufacturing is propelling the growth of the market

Increasing generic significance is boosting the growth of the market

Increasing implementation of artificial intelligence-based drug discovery instruments is contributing to the growth of the market

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Restraints

Drug costs monitoring strategies throughout countries is hampering the growth of the market

Strong rivalry among manufacturers of the API is hindering the growth of the market

Growing development of anti-counterfeit drugs is restricting the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market:

In October 2018, The Serdex Company, which is a subsidiary of Seppic, has been created to manufacture the primary component of this drug, TECA Pharma. SEPPIC, following its recent acquirement of Serdex, is now supplying its customers with this API with TECA Pharma Good Production Procedures certification and an Active Substance Master File to assist with statutory handling.

In September 2018, Lonza Pharma & Biotech announced the start of its quickly-intermediate pharmaceutical production project. The project optimizes chemical production installations at the company’s Visp (CH) facility to tackle growing worldwide early-stage supply safety and performance issues. Lonza is offering its clients an embedded supply chain from non-GMP late intermediates to CGMP sophisticated intermediates and APIs.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market : Competitive Analysis:

Global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

