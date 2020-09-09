Covid 19 Impact On Global Chip-on-board LED Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Material, Application, and Region.

Global chip-on-board LED market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 17.88% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

Chip-on-board LED (COB LED) is the most advanced and latest technology for LED packaging. COB LED is basically referred to the mounting of multiples LED chips directly in contact with a substrate, such as sapphire or silicon carbide (SiC) substrate, to form a single module.

Market Dynamics

COB LEDs are a more advanced and newer entrant to the LED market today and they have several prominent advantages over older LED technologies. A growing market for consumer electronics and semiconductor manufacturing industries across the region is driving the growth of the market. Growing advancements in LED technology, the rising popularity of miniaturization of devices, increased market for the electronic packaging industry, a surge in the adoption of COB LED technology in various lighting segment and increasing demand for energy efficient lighting system by various industries are expected to improve growth of the market during the forecast period. COB LED provides some benefits such as compactness and small size design, long lifespan, high intensity, easy circuit design and superior thermal performance, which are ultimately propelling the growth of the market.

However, despite several benefits, there are some downsides of COB LED technology such as availability of a limited variety of colours in LED, which could hamper the growth of the market.

Global Chip-on-board LED Market: Segmentation Analysis

By application, the global COB LED market is segmented into general lighting, backlighting, and automotive lighting. Growing adoption of COB LEDs for applications such as residential, commercial, and industrial outdoor and indoor lighting applications across the globe is attributed to the growth of the market. COB LEDs are widely used for outdoor large area lighting applications such as street lighting, parking lighting, and others. Increasing shift towards LED lighting technology over incandescent and fluorescent lighting technology, ever-increasing infrastructural development and modernization of industries across the world and growing demand of IoT based smart lighting technologies and introduction of Wi-Fi control based lighting solutions for various residential, industrial and commercial applications is further impelling the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing the adoption of floodlighting and area lighting systems for applications such as industrial warehouses and outer premises is expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Global Chip-on-board LED Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The economies such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea are major key contributors behind the growth of the market. The growth is attributed to the massive presence of various leading chip onboard LED manufacturing companies across the region.

The growing market for consumer electronics and semiconductor manufacturing industry, increasing adoption of LED lighting technology, and rising government initiatives to save energy and to improve domestic production capabilities is driving the growth of the market in the region.

Global Chip-on-board LED Market: Key Development

In Jan 2015, Cree Inc introduced the XLamp MHD-E and MHD-G LEDs, the high-power LEDs that combine the high lumen density and reliability of a ceramic chip-on-board LED with the design and manufacturing advantages of a surface-mount package.

In May 2018, Cree, Inc announced an expansion of the XLamp High Current LED Array family with new CMT LEDs that extend Cree’s latest metal-based chip-on-board (COB) LED technology to the most prevalent COB form factors.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Chip-on-board LED Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Chip-on-board LED Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Chip-on-board LED Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Chip-on-board LED Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Chip-on-board LED Market

Global Chip-on-board LED Market, By Material

• MCPCB

• Ceramic

Global Chip-on-board LED Market, By Application

• General Lighting

• Backlighting

• Automotive Lighting

Global Chip-on-board LED Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Global Chip-on-board LED Market, Key Players

Global Players

• Osram Opto Semiconductors GmbH

• Citizen Electronics Co. Ltd

• Cree Inc

• Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd

• GE Lighting

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

• Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd

• LG Innotek Co. Ltd

• Prophotonix

• Mouser Electronics

• Havells India Limited

• XX

• XX

North America

• Bridgelux Inc

• Cooper Lighting

• XX

• XX

Europe

• Philips Lumileds Lighting Co

• Optoga AB

• XX

• XX

Asia Pacific

• Lumens Co., Ltd

• Leiso Lighting Tech. Ltd

• XX

• XX

South America and MEA

• XX

• XX

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Chip-on-board LED Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-chip-on-board-led-market/66835/

