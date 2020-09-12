Covid-19 Impact Analysis On Telehealth Market Insights On Strategies Of Key Players Biotronik, Koninklijke Philips N.V., AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., Global Media Group

Global Telehealth Market is registering a healthy CAGR of 22.67% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increasing elderly population, growing occurrence of chronic diseases and developments in telecommunication structure

Global Telehealth Market By Component (Services, Software, and Hardware), Mode of Delivery (Web-Based Delivery Mode, Cloud-Based Delivery Mode, and On-Premise Delivery Mode), End User (Providers, Payers, Patients, and Other End Users), and Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers

Increase in the elderly population is contributing to the growth of the market

Growing occurrence of chronic diseases is boosting the growth of the market

Developments in telecommunication structure is driving the growth of the market

Need for accessible possible treatments due to increasing medical costs is propelling the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Legality, secrecy, and security concerns is restricting the growth of the market

Narrow compensations in the U.S. is hindering the growth of the market

Slight or little alertness of telemedicine among developing country is hampering the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Best Buy joined partnerships with TytoCare, an Israeli-based telehealth firm, to deliver TytoHome equipment solely on the best buy page and in selected shops in Minnesota. For $300, Best Buy clients can now buy a portable evaluation tool that allows remote diagnosis of medical problems such as ear infections, fever, allergies, lower respiratory infections, and rashes, and advise the primary care physician at any moment, anyplace. This cooperation allowed businesses to launch an advanced item in the industry.

In January 2019, VRHealth announced the implementation of the first telehealth-VR medical system, which contains applications specifically intended for customers to use at home. VRHealth participates in AARP Innovation Labs. With this cooperation with AARP, VRHealth resides at the AARP Innovation Lab and integrates the key characteristics of its item into Alcove VR’s Health and Wellness segment, a virtual reality service that allows households to communicate regardless of cost, moment or movement limitations.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global telehealth market are Giffen Solutions, Inc., Capsule Technologies, Inc., Chiron Health, Cisco, Biotricity, A&D company, Limited, OSI Systems, Inc., Biotronik, Koninklijke Philips N.V., AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., Global Media Group, Inc., BioTelemetry, Inc., Resideo Technologies, Inc., Masimo., eVisit Telemedicine Solution, edgeMED Healthcare, INTeleICU, iMDsoft, InTouch Technologies, Inc., AirStrip Technologies., American Well, among others.

