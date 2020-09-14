Covid-19 Impact Analysis On Cardiac Rhythm Management Market Insights On Strategies Of Key Players Applied Cardiac Systems, Inc., Welch Allyn, Cook, Röchling, Stryker, Neovasc

Global Cardiac Rhythm Management Market By Product Type (Defibrillators, Pacemakers, Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Devices), By End User (Home, Ambulatory Care, Hospitals, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Management of cardiac rhythm relates to a method of tracking heart function through machines. Management instruments for cardiac rhythm are used to provide therapeutic alternatives for patients with cardiac illnesses such as heart arrests, heart failure, and cardiac arrhythmias, Cardiac disorders lead to irregular heartbeat. Two significant devices are used to manage cardiovascular rhythms: implantable cardiac rhythm devices and cardiac pacemakers.

Market Drivers

Growing cardiovascular diseases all over the globe is driving the growth of the market

Rising aging population is helping to grow the market

Rising awareness among people drives the growth of the market

Regular advancement in technology is also helping the market to grow

Market Restraints

Lack of awareness and information about Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) hinders the market growth

Lack of skilled professionals are restraining the market growth

Reimbursement issues restricts the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Biotronik introduces next generation injectable cardiac monitor, Biomonitor III. Biomonitor III is smaller than Biomonitor II size, while providing a much higher quality of the signal. This creative device was designed to assist patients with abnormal heart rhythms by monitoring with enhanced clarity suspected arrhythmia or unexplained syncopes.

In May 2019, Abbott introduced next-generation detection technology with the approval of the U.S. FDA and with C.E. mark in Europe. It is a paper clip-sized electromechanical device that connects with smartphone with ongoing remote monitoring for quick and precise diagnosis to monitor unpredictable heart rhythm issues. This device will help the people at risk with irregular heartbeat.

Global cardiac rhythm management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cardiac rhythm management market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Global cardiac rhythm management market are Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, General Electric, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Biotronik, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Cardiac Science Corporation, LivaNova PLC, Hill-Rom Services Inc., SCHILLER, Applied Cardiac Systems, Inc., Welch Allyn, Cook, Röchling, Stryker, Neovasc Inc., Integer Holdings Corporation, Medical Product Guide, Guidant Global, 3M and Mentice among others.

