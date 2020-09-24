covid 19 hit global labor income by $ 3,500 billion

The global covid-19 pandemic resulted in a massive decline in global labor income of 10.7 percent, or $ 3,500 billion, worldwide in the first three quarters of 2020. The International Labor Organization (ILO) passed this information on. The ILO said in its report on the global working conditions of the epidemic: “Kovid-19 has caused a tremendous loss of working hours.” This has led to a decline in the income of workers around the world.

Globally, employee income declined 10.7 percent or $ 3,500 billion in the first three quarters of 2020 compared to the same period last year. These figures do not include income support from government measures. The ILO said most of the losses occurred in low- to middle-income countries, where worker income losses reached 15.1 percent. The ILO Monitor: The sixth edition of Kovid-19 and World of Labor states that the loss of man hours in the first nine months of 2020 was much higher than previously thought.

According to the revised estimate, worldwide working hours in the second quarter of the current year were 17.3 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, which corresponds to 49.5 million full-time equivalents (FTE). The loss of working time in the third quarter of 2020 is estimated at 12.1 percent or 34.5 million full-time equivalents. According to the ILO, the loss of working time in the fourth quarter of 2020 is estimated at 8.6 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year, which corresponds to 24.5 million full-time positions.