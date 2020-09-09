Coronavirus infection se bachne ke upay: Corona virus infection in India, which runs high every day, know the protection tips

In our country, the corona infection has increased again so quickly that a large number of corona infections occur every day. By now we have all realized that it is very difficult to get rid of this disease. This transition is seldom known, so we must learn to live with it. At this point, India has risen to number two in the world, surpassing Brazil in corona infections. In addition, more than 90,000 new cases of corona infection have appeared in our country for the second consecutive year.

National and international organizations such as the Ministry of AYUSH, CDC and the World Health Organization are constantly informed about which safety standards are very important to prevent this infection. Even so, some people are constantly negligent and their negligence creates problems for others.

Therefore, it is better to keep a certain distance from people who do not wear face masks, who sneeze constantly, or cough constantly. Along with this, you can protect your health from coronavirus infection by using some homemade and home remedies. to like…

What to do to prevent corona infection

Wear a face mask and safety glasses when going out. Keep a small hand sanizer in your pocket or purse. Be sure to disinfect your hands after applying one hand.

-If you forget to save the disinfectant, make sure that after touching the material or surface, you do not put your hands on your face until you have washed your hands thoroughly with soap.

– If you wear a mask, put a clove or green cardamom in your mouth before leaving the house and suck it gently like a toffee. They are rich in natural antiviral and antiviral properties.

Take away water

It’s summer season, it’s normal to be thirsty on the go. Avoid buying water or drinking water anywhere. Take a water bottle from home and use it.

-When buying outside water, remember that you need to disinfect this bottle first and only then use this bottle.

How do I avoid the increasing corona infection in the country?

Eat before going out

When leaving the house, make sure that your hungry stomach does not leave the house. Because when we are hungry, our immunity is weak during this time and the blood flow in the body is also slower than normal.

This condition provides a favorable environment for the virus to attack our body and the infection dominates the body. To avoid this, it is important that you do not go out of the house hungry at all.

After I got home

– After coming home from outside, change your clothes first and do not sit in these clothes on the bed or sofa of the house. Change clothes or bathe by washing your hands. After that, make sure to consume black tea, decoction, or hot water. This will help remove harmful bacteria from your throat and airways.

