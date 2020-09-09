Corona virus protection against a cold: Cold and Covid-19: Do not be afraid of a cold, protect yourself from corona infections – the common cold can protect against Covid 19, or the corona virus knows the scientific reason in Hindi

The common cold and cold scared us these days. Even after a sneeze, it seems like we’re not out of the flu. But you will get some relief knowing you don’t need to panic if you have a normal cold this season. I just have to take care of you. Actually, it can be helpful in protecting against cold corona …

The same thing has long been coming out that we should protect ourselves from colds. Because in such a situation, the possibility of catching covid-19 increases. Because during this time our body’s immunity decreases, as a result of which the virus easily dominates our body.

While in a recent study, health experts ruled out the possibility that the risk of covid-19 increases significantly with a normal cold! In this context, these researchers have argued that coronaviruses are already present in our bodies. Problems such as colds and flu that occur in the changing season are caused by the coronavirus itself.

Common cold and corona virus infection

But Kovid-19 is an upgrade version of this corona virus. That is, a new form of corona, made from mutations in the coronavirus after mutations (biological changes). However, the basis of Kovid-19 is the coronavirus itself. Therefore, when a person has a cold and cold, antibodies to the coronavirus begin to form in their body.

– In this situation, the person is not susceptible to the possibility of infection with Kovid-19, but increases the chances of getting protection from this virus. Because antibodies against the corona are already present in the body.

This is how you understand the whole process

-The strain of Kovid-19 is made by the common cold cold corona virus. After changing this corona virus, some new things can be seen, such as the tips of Kovid-19. That is, sticks like thorns, from which the corona grips the cells of our body.

Covid-19 and common colds

-These spikes are made up of a certain type of protein that is difficult for our body’s antibodies to identify, and covid-19 makes our bodies sick. While the rest and the surface of the corona virus that spreads covid-19 are made up of the same proteins as the common cold-causing corona virus.

-That’s why when a person has a cold, their body already has antibodies to kill these coronavirus protein cells. These antibodies weaken the virus when exposed to the covid-19 virus. Because of this, Kovid-19 does not harm the body as much as possible. That way, the common cold and cold shouldn’t be a cause for fear at this point. Just take care of our health.

Who did the research?

The research will be published in Signs magazine on Aug. 4. This research is led by Daniela Viscoff, Assistant Professor of Immunology at the La Jolla Institute, California. Professor Daniela was also a deputy lead author on this particular research that showed how our body’s T cells work against colds.

