Corona protection tips for men: Especially for the health of men: Men should eat regularly during the corona infection period – these two things – best for men during the corona virus infection period to help protect against corona and improve health Hindi

We all need to pay special attention to our health during the corona transition. But in our country men work more outside the home than women and they spend more time outside the home than other family members.

Another important thing is that the male corona virus is proving to be more deadly and deadly for men than it is for women. This thing has been proven in many different researches. At the same time, the gender-specific figures also prove. This clearly shows that men are not only more infected with corona than women, but the death rate from corona is much higher in men than in women.

These are two essential things that men should eat every day

– To take care of their health, men should use two special things in their diet every day, using all methods of protection against corona. This is about pistachios and garlic.

Garlic is especially beneficial for men

– Pistachios and garlic are two such foods that, when consumed regularly, men can boost their immunity while improving their strength.

Gastritis imbalance can leave you starving, tired, and sleeping all the time

– Men who regularly consume pistachios and garlic in the right amount and in the right way are not easily affected by viral, bacterial and fungal infections in their bodies.

The Right Way to Eat Garlic and Pistachios

-You should use garlic in your meal every day. You can also use garlic chutney and cucumber.

-If you can eat raw garlic, you should consume a bud of garlic with water every morning. You can chew and eat it.

5 special benefits of eating raw onions, give salad in any season

Now let’s talk about pistachios. Adult men should eat 8 to 10 pistachios each day. You can take it in the morning at breakfast, between breakfast and lunch, or as an afternoon snack.

Pistachios increase male strength

Remember that whether you need to eat pistachios or garlic, you should never use foods made from milk. This includes milk as well as quark, paneer, buttermilk, lassi.

You shouldn’t use garlic

-Lahsun removes many kinds of harmful elements in our body and lowers our blood pressure. That said, garlic is a very useful food for those who have problems with high blood pressure.

-But those who have low blood pressure or have a problem with low blood pressure should use garlic occasionally and in very limited amounts. You can use raw onions, cloves, cinnamon instead of garlic.

Eat Moong Dal sprouts for breakfast, energy power plant stays on all day

Exercising in the evening isn’t bad, these 3 distinct benefits are