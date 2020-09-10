Control loose movement and constipation: Dry dry constipation or loose movement can overcome both problems.

If you have constipation problems, your health will also deteriorate, and if you struggle with loose movement, weakness will make the condition worse. Chironji can be very useful for you to avoid both of these situations. Just you should know how to use these dry fruits for what problem …

Get rid of constipation problem

Chironji is a dry fruit that is very small like legumes. But these grains are rich in oil with natural properties. For this reason, eating chironji helps with constipation problems very quickly.

-Because Chironji repairs the inner skin of our intestines and lubricates the inner walls of the intestines, eliminating the dirt and disturbances that build up in our digestive system. This helps with constipation problems.

Home remedies for constipation forever

Effective in removing loose movements

Chironji relieves constipation, while its oil is an effective solution to overcoming the problem of loose movement.

If someone has a frequent problem with loose movement, they should be fed khichdi, oatmeal, oats, etc. made from chironji oil. This will solve the problem of diarrhea. The movement will be smooth and the physical weakness will go away.

Benefits of Chironji in Modern Times

At the moment the only problem is how to prevent corona virus infection. Let me tell you that Chironji will also prove to be very helpful in addressing these concerns. Because Chironji increases our immunity.

How to Get Rid of Diarrhea Problems

Chironji can usually be used. You can grind chironji and mix it with milk. It can also be used in oats, rolled oats, kheer, or vegetables. It is a proven means of overcoming physical weakness.

Treasure of jokes

Vitamins B1, vitamin B2 and vitamin C are in bowls. All of these vitamins are very important in strengthening our veins, increasing the body’s immunity, and keeping blood circulation running smoothly.

