Chinese Scientist Says Corona Virus Comes From Wuhan’s Government Laboratory: Report – Chinese Scientist Said Corona Virus Was Released From Wuhan Government Laboratory: Report

In an exclusive conversation with the British talk show “Loose Woman”, the scientist Dr. Li-Meng Yan said he was charged with investigating New Pneumonia in Wuhan. During his investigation, he discovered a cover-up operation over coronavirus.

Dr. Li-Meng, who specializes in virology and immunology at the Hong Kong School of Public Health, said he did two screenings of new pneumonia in China – first between December and January and another in mid-January, before moving to the Hong Kong USA fled.

He said: “I have decided to report this development to my supervisor, who is also an advisor to the World Health Organization (WHO). But the WHO and my supervisor had no answer. Everyone warned me not to cross the right line and be silent, otherwise I will I’m disappearing. “

The virologist said he expected his manager to “do the right thing on behalf of the Chinese government and WHO”. Many countries, including the US, have criticized both China and the WHO for covering up the severity of coronovirus outbreaks.

Dr. Li-Meng announced that he had contacted a famous Chinese YouTuber in America. According to the information in the Chinese language, the Chinese Communist Party reported the COVID-19 crisis and the virus was transmitted from Hume to Hume.

Meng also said that the coronavirus is a “highly mutated virus” that will soon become an outbreak, and that the Wuhan fish market and the intermediate host of viruses were like a screen. This virus did not spread from there. The doctor then made a surprising discovery that “the virus did not come from nature” and came from a “Chinese government-controlled laboratory in Wuhan.”

He stated, “It is based on the China Military Institute, which discovered and possessed some bad coronaviruses named CC45 and ZXC41. On this basis, after modification in the laboratory, a novel virus is created.”

When asked if he had any scientific evidence to support the reveal, Dr. Li-Meng said he had information from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), local doctors, and others across China.

“This is the truth and everything else has been covered,” she said, adding that the virologist said she was working on a scientific report with a small group of top scientists around the world that will be published soon.