Chinese President Xi Jinping says China won the extraordinary and historic coronavirus India

Special: The fight against Corona from China, said Xi Jinping – We have won the honored doctors

At an award ceremony in honor of medical professionals on Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that China had passed a “historic and incomparable test” in the fight against the coronavirus (fight against Covid-19). At this ceremony, four “heroes” from the medical field were honored with gold medals at this ceremony. Hundreds of people had gathered for this ceremony. They all had masks and pins with large red flowers on their clothes.

China’s propaganda machines have bridged the praise of the response from China’s Kovid-19. Here, this health crisis has illustrated the organization of the country’s communist leadership and the nature of the quick struggle.

Xi Jinping praised the “courageous fight” against China’s epidemic, saying that “we have passed an incomparable and historic test.” He said: “We achieved success very early in the people’s fight against coronavirus. We are the world leader in the fight against economic recovery and against covid-19.

Let us know that China has been the target of its fight against Corona around the world. The United States and Australia have accused China of hiding information about the origin and severity of the virus.

Four people were honored at the ceremony on Tuesday, including 83-year-old Zong Nanshan, China’s most famous medical expert. In China he has turned out to be the face of the fight against Corona. Xi Jinping awarded him the highest national medal in China. He said that after China he would now discover the origin of the virus together with the world’s doctors.

