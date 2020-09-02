Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says China will not flinch in case of provocation in India – Declaration by China amid tensions in Ladakh, feeling of peace, but not backing away if provoked

The Chinese Foreign Minister spoke about the border dispute between tensions with India. (File photo)

Highlights: Chinese Foreign Minister’s Declaration “China Has Never Waged War, Never Occupied Land” “Promotes Peace But Will Not Use Provocation”

China’s response to the ongoing border dispute with India in eastern Ladakh. China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said that China has never occupied a country and never poses a problem on its behalf. He said, “China has always promoted peace around the world. Since the founding of the People’s Republic of China, we have never started a war, never occupied an inch of someone else’s land.

The Chinese Foreign Minister said at an international seminar on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the United Nations: “We have put our commitment to the path of development before development in our constitution. We have never participated in any infiltration or territorial expansion, or demanded influence in any region. China is very proud and believes in its own development, but we also respect the development path to other countries and there is no interest in interfering with one of our ideologies and imposing our system on others.

He said: “We want to learn from every achievement of human civilization and maintain a friendly and cooperative relationship with every country according to the five principles of peaceful coexistence.” Wang Yi said, “China does not create problems, but we will not back down if we are provoked. We will fully protect China’s integrity and reputation. Will keep China’s rights and interests paramount and protect international rules and justice. ‘

Let us know that the issue of a renewed clash between India and China has been exposed in eastern Ladakh. This time the area is Pangong Lake. On Monday, the Ministry of Defense announced on Monday that on the night of August 29th to 30th, Chinese soldiers had carried out aggressive military activities here on behalf of China. Citing sources, it was reported that the Chinese Army had attempted to capture Black Top Peak here, but the Indian Army was aware of this and had taken the necessary steps to push the Chinese Army back.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar had recently said in an interview on a website that the standstill over LAC remains the worst situation between the two countries since the Indochina War this year. His statement came after the statement by Colonel Wu Qian, spokesman for the Chinese Defense Ministry, that the two countries were stressed to peacefully resolve all differences with India on all border issues, including the LAC.

