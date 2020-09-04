Chinese ban on mobile apps: China protests against India App Ban talks about Tagore, Yoga and Dangal

Speaking at the press conference for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, Spokesman Gao Feng said, “The Indian government has abused the concept of ‘national security’ and taken discriminatory sanctions against Chinese companies.” This is a violation of the rules of the World Trade Organization and reduces their relevance. China urges India to correct its wrong practices.

State TV broadcaster CGTN quoted Fang as saying, “China-India – both economic and trade cooperation are beneficial. China hopes the two countries will work together to maintain a ready-made environment for cooperation. Also create an open and fair business environment for international ones.” Investors and service providers, including Chinese companies.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying said in a separate press conference: “For one thing, India has violated the rights and interests of Indian users by banning these high-tech, user-friendly and popular apps.” This has also harmed the interests of Chinese companies. Nobody benefited from this move.

He said that the same day, citing India’s ban on the Chinese app, the US State Department asked other countries to follow the ban. “So I don’t know if there has been any interaction between India and the United States about it and whether there is any connection.

Chunying said, “But India as a country is an ancient civilization and smart enough to know about sticking dirt boxes, prisms, lovely horns, muscular and marine internet cables. India knows exactly how clean or wrong he (America) is about American policies and activities. Chunying evaded references to border tensions on Ladakh, saying, “Freedom is priceless. We hope India holds on to it. No decision should be made given the short-term gains that harm the long-term interests of both countries and their people.

He pointed out that both countries are neighbors and both are proud of their civilizations. The relationship between the two countries is 1000 years old. Indian films like India’s Nobel Prize winner Ravindra Nath Tagore, Yoga and Dangal are very popular in China. Chunying said: “We get the world wrong and say that it has deceived us.”

