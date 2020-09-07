China shows home-grown coronavirus vaccines for the first time – Coronavirus: China has introduced its world’s first corona vaccine

The first case of Corona came out in China. (File photo)

Special feature: The coronavirus vaccine introduced in China may be launched on the market at the end of the year. Sinovac Biotech-Sinoform manufactures the manufacture:

China Coronavirus Vaccine launched the world’s first coronavirus vaccine. The Chinese company Sinovac Biotech and Sinoform have prepared it. It is not currently on the market, but manufacturers are confident that it will be launched later this year once the Phase III study is completed.

The Synovac representative said the company had already completed the construction of the vaccine-making factory. This factory can produce 300 million cans each year. It was demonstrated at the fair on Monday where people were seen taking information about it. China is heavily criticized worldwide for dealing with Corona, which is why it is busy preparing the vaccine as soon as possible.

In May, Chinese President Xi Jinping promised to manufacture a potential vaccine developed by China in the global interest. At the exhibition, 10 potential vaccines from around the world are ready to take part in the Phase III trials. As soon as they are found correctly, they will be recognized by the authority. Currently, most countries are trying to recover from the virus and repair the economy.

Sinoform estimates antibodies to be between one and three years old, although the final results will only be known after testing. China’s Global Times said last month the vaccine wouldn’t cost much. According to the report, the price for two cans can be 1000 yuan ($ 146, i.e. about 11,000 rupees). Let me tell you that the first case of corona was reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

