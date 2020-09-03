China opposes India banning Chinese mobile apps including PUBG and urges India to correct its mistakes – backed by 118 apps including PUBG

Special things: China agitated against the ban on Chinese mobile apps in India, China firmly rejected India’s move: China asked India to correct its mistake: Chinese spokesman

India has launched another “digital strike” against China in the escalating conflict with the Chinese army on the border. The Indian government banned 118 more Chinese mobile apps on Wednesday. In addition to PUBG, this also includes apps such as Baidu, APUS Launcher Pro. After this step by India, China became angry. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce has strongly opposed this move by the Indian government and has asked India (India) to correct its mistake.

According to Reuters news agency, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce on Thursday decidedly rejected India’s willingness to shut down the Chinese mobile app. The move has violated the legal interests of Chinese investors and service providers. China Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng said China is urging India to correct its mistake.

Explain that India has announced a ban on 118 mobile apps, including the popular video game PUBG, citing data security risks. PUBG has a stake in the Chinese company Tencent Holdings Limited. In addition to PUBG, the blocked apps also include apps such as Baidu, Camcard Business, WeChat Reading, WoW Meeting Tencent video conferencing, Smart App Lock and Applock. The full list of blocked apps can be found here.

The government recently banned the first 59 apps, including the popular TikTok app, while taking important action regarding the Chinese app. The government later banned 47 other apps. On Wednesday, the government banned 118 apps again, including PUBG.

