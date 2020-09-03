China is taking advantage of the COVID-19 outbreak, India is an example: US diplomat David Stilwell – China, India is trying to take advantage of the COVID-19 example: American diplomat

China takes advantage of coronavirus epidemic: USA (symbolic image)

On the one hand, the whole world is fighting the coronavirus pandemic as China tries to take advantage of it. U.S. diplomat David Stillwell said on Wednesday that India was one of the countries that China took advantage of after the coronavirus epidemic emerged. David Stillwell said in a press conference: “Since the coronavirus epidemic in Wuhan began, the PRC (People’s Republic of China) has been trying to take advantage of the situation. I think India is an example. I will tell our friends in China that they have made their commitment should follow to solve these problems peacefully and through dialogue. “

The deputy secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs also signed up to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s statement saying the United States hoped India and China would peacefully resolve the problem of tensions along the border.

Commenting on the tensions between India and China, David Stillwell said: “Disputes on other issues, including the Himalayas, are mainly due to differences with China’s neighbors. We advise them to resume the path of dialogue and without violence. Dredges of coercion and military Mission decide peacefully. “

Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had targeted the Chinese Communist Party, the ruling party of China, and said it was harassing neighboring countries.

“From the cross strait to the Himalayas and beyond, the Chinese Communist Party is clearly busy harassing its neighbors,” said Pompeo. He said that we await a peaceful solution to the situation on the India-China border. ”

