China is trying to keep up with the US in the development and production of new generation warplanes, and is several years behind the US Air Force in developing sixth generation warplanes. The South China Morning Post newspaper said Wednesday that the US is at the forefront of sixth generation fighter jets and that the US Air Force has said it has flown a sample, which is a milestone, and China must name it will take many years to achieve this.

The US has two fifth generation aircraft: the Lockheed Martin F-22 and F-25. Although China lags far behind in the manufacture of aircraft engines, it has built many new generation fighter jets, including the fourth generation J-20 fighter jets and aircraft that are not under the influence of radar.

Advanced aircraft include Sukhoi-27, Sukhoi-30KK, and Sukhoi-35S, including Sukhoi aircraft from Russia as well as the J-15. China currently has a Liaoning aircraft carrier. In addition, Shandong, an aircraft carrier in the country, is currently being tested and a third aircraft carrier is being built.

According to official media reports, China plans to build six aircraft carriers. Although China is focused on aircraft modernization, the new generation of Chinese aircraft is largely dependent on Russian engines. China’s fifth-generation Chengdu J-20 fighter aircraft was in service in 2017.

Wang Haifeng, chief designer of Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group, which built the G-20, has confirmed that China has started work on the next generation of fighter jets. He said, “I believe these efforts will turn into powerful weapons that will protect our airspace in 2035 or sooner.”