China doubled its air bases, air defenses and helipads along the Indian border after Doklam faced a stalemate, the report said

Big news has come to light amid lingering tensions along the India-China border. China has increased the number of air bases, air defense units and military positions along the line of actual control. In the past three years, Dragon has doubled the number of air bases in its border area. According to the Stratfor report, after the 2017 stalemate in Doklam, including Ladakh, China began construction of at least 13 new military positions (Military Positions), including the Air Force Base and Air Defense Unit, along the Line of Effective Control (LAC) with India. Work on four heliports began after the current tensions in the IIT.

A report released Tuesday by Stratfor, a leading security and intelligence advisory firm, describes these military bases. The new military bases include three air force bases, five permanent air defense positions and five helipads. After this report was released, it became clear that China was singing peace talks to show the world, but its real purpose is to enlarge military bases near the border and create tension.

Straightforward military and security analyst Sim Tak said in the report that China only started building four new helipads in May after the onset of current Ladakh tensions. He went on to say that the 2017 Doklam dispute changed China’s strategic goals, according to which China more than doubled the total number of air bases, air defense positions and helipads along the Indian border in the past three years.

The report said the Chinese military is building four air defense positions and other facilities such as additional airstrips and shelters within the existing air force base. More air defense systems and combat aircraft will also be deployed to existing facilities, according to the report. In addition, there have been several reports that China has deployed additional troops, special forces, armored units and air defense units on the Tibetan plateau as the current impasse in Ladakh emerged in early May.

Analysis of open source satellite imagery revealed that China has established a surface-to-air missile site and similar sites along Mansarovar Lake in Tibet to control sensitive parts of the disputed border in the Doklam and Sikkim sectors.

A graph included in the Straightforward report showed that China had only one helipad and one air defense post on the Tibetan plateau in 2016. China has significantly expanded and improved its military infrastructure in the region since 2019. Last year, China built four air bases, four air defenses, a helipad and an electronic war station. In addition, in 2020 China developed four air bases, four helipads and an air defense site on the Tibetan plateau. At the same time, China began work on a helipad and an air force base after tensions started in Ladakh.

Indeed, with the construction of these military bases, China intends to increase its air power along the entire border with India and strengthen its capacity to establish control in the border areas and counter India’s capabilities. The report said China’s military operation along the border is the same as in the South China Sea. China wishes to discourage future resistance or military action in the future by demonstrating its military capabilities and increasing its military engagement in Ladakh by adopting the South China Sea strategy.

The Stratfor report says China’s rapid development of military infrastructure along the Indian border signaled a change in Beijing’s approach to regional disputes, forcing New Delhi to reconsider its national security position. is.

Significantly, following the bloodshed in the Galvan Valley on June 15, the two countries deployed more than 50,000 soldiers along the line of effective control. While 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the Galvan Valley, large numbers of Chinese soldiers died. Several rounds of military and diplomatic negotiations took place after this incident, but all of them have so far proven to have failed. This is why China tried again on the night of August 29th to 30th and the Indian army struck back in retaliation. It has been said that air burns also took place during this period. After 45 years there was a shooting incident.