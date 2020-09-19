China accuses America of bullying after US blocked TikTok and WeChat – US bans TikTok and WeChat, China accused – harassed US

The US announced a ban on TikTok and WeChat. (File photo)

Shanghai:

China said on Saturday that America was harassing them. A few weeks after India banned several Chinese apps, the US issued orders on Friday to ban popular Chinese social media apps TikTok and WeChat from Sunday to keep national security in mind. is. China said it may make unexpected decisions in return. A statement from China’s Commerce Department said China has urged the US to end intimidation, end wrongdoing, and uphold genuinely fair and transparent international rules and regulations.

also read

On Friday, the US said it was predecessor for the country’s sovereignty, integrity and security. US President Donald Trump said the day before that he had examined the alleged offer from US company Oracle for the Chinese video sharing app TicketLock, but wanted to make sure of it before approving the deal. That there should be no compromise with national security.

Ecommerce company Amazon appoints a lakh in the US and Canada

Last month, Trump signed an ordinance banning TicketLock and WeChat. Under which both Chinese companies can circumvent the ban by transferring their ownership to an American company. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said, “At the direction of the President, we have taken significant action to combat China’s malicious act of collecting personal information from American citizens so that we can use our national values, beliefs based on democratic rules, and more aggressive methods.” Will be able to implement American laws and regulations.

The Indian government’s computer network has been accused of and targeted a cyber attack against Chinese citizens

The trading department has also warned other social media apps not to copy WeChat or Ticketock’s illegal behavior. The President has the right to determine whether additional orders are required to curb such activity. In a statement, the department said the US has banned the service or distribution of WeChat or TicketLock mobile apps, their component codes or application updates in the US from September 20 through the online mobile application store. This agreement also prohibits any type of financial transaction in America.

The former model accused Donald Trump of sexually abusing her in 1997

From September 20th, WeChat and Ticketock will be banned from such an Internet hosting service in the USA from November 12th, which provides for the operation of these mobile applications. This also includes restrictions on the network service to deliver content that would allow it to operate or adapt. On July 29, India banned 59 Chinese apps, including TicketLock, V Chat and UC Browser. Later, 244 and Chinese apps were also banned. (Also from the input language)

VIDEO: CDS reports restaurant infections in the US

(Aside from the headline, this message was not edited by the NDTV team, but posted directly from the Syndicate feed.)