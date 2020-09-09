Chia seeds khane ke fayde: Add chia seeds to your breakfast option to add flavor

For this reason, some people can’t ingest chia seeds because they don’t like their taste. It all depends on our test what we like to eat and what we don’t. But if you’re one of those people who missed the benefits of chia seeds due to lack of flavor, then here you know the benefits and delicious ways to eat chia seeds …

Why are chia seeds important to health?

Chia seeds contain magnesium and iron. Together, these two work to keep blood flowing to our body.

Chiron seeds are also good for those who suffer from anemia i.e. H. Anemia because they are rich in iron.

-Chia seeds are also very useful for those who are often tired from maintaining blood flow. Or people who feel tired very quickly.

Chia seeds for heart and nerve health

Chia seeds prevent fat from building up in our arteries so that blood flow remains correct. In this way, they are also helpful in protecting us from heart disease.

Flour register

– You can also toast chia seeds in flour buffalo butter with flour registers. To do this, you first need to heat a spoonful of Desi Ghee in a pan. When the ghee melts and becomes hot, add chia seeds and fry for 5 to 10 seconds.

Now add wheat flour in a small bowl to the mixture of ghee and chia seeds. Fry this flour until it turns light pink or brown. In this situation, the flour is considered to be well roasted.

I don’t like to eat chia seeds

Now add flour, desiccated coconut and a few pieces of raisin to your taste. Healthy registration is ready for your breakfast. You can also drink milk with it or eat ripe bananas with it.

Sago pudding and polenta

You can also take chia seeds with sago kheer or khichdi. A day kheer and a day khichdi can also be done. To make kheer, one needs to soak sabudana at night before going to bed so that it swells in the morning.

– When the sago seeds are blooming, take a spoonful of desi ghee in a separate pan (kadhai) (you can also use food grade coconut oil if you wish.) When the ghee is heated and melted, add chia seeds and separate the sago with water. Fry in this ghee with chia seeds.

Constipation or loose movement, it eliminates both problems.

Delicious way to eat chia seeds

Now, after 5 to 10 seconds, add milk that is kept at normal temperature and cook on a low flame for 20 to 25 minutes. The delicious Sago Kheer is ready for your breakfast.

People who don’t like sweet food

-If you are not into sweet food or diet, you can make sago khichdi with chia seeds To do this, keep the sago soaked at night and like normal morning khichdi roasting, sago khichdi can be used by frying it with chia seeds.

