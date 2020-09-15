Ceiling Tiles Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Ceiling Tiles Market was valued USD 7.71 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of XX %.



For effective building design balancing multiple objectives such as aesthetics, acoustics, environmental factors and integration is required. Acoustic balance and control is one of the early objectives of ceiling tiles. Due to trend of decorative interior in the ceiling tiles market there is large enhancement in research & innovations in terms of providing improved visual effects and finishing of building interiors.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Ceiling tiles market based on material type has been divided into mineral fiber, metal, gypsum and other. Mineral fiber segment is expected to be one of the major contributors for the market growth of ceiling tiles. Increasing demand for mineral fiber ceiling tiles in building construction due to its improved acoustic and aesthetic properties and mineral fiber is largely used material for the manufacturing of ceiling tiles due to easy availability and low cost are some of the factors driving the growth of this segment.

Based on property type, acoustic segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth of this segment can be attributed to the capability of ceiling tiles to control and minimize sound. Due to this property acoustic ceiling tiles are largely used in commercial buildings, such as recording studios, concert halls and seminar rooms.

Geographically, North America is dominating the ceiling tiles market. Growth in North America can be attributed to the presence of major players of ceiling tiles market and growth of the building & construction industry. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing number of construction projects in this region.

Scope of the Report:

Ceiling Tiles Market, by Material Type:

• Mineral Fiber

• Metal

• Gypsum

• Others

Ceiling Tiles Market, by Property Type:

• Acoustic

• Non-Acoustic

Ceiling Tiles Market, by End User:

• Residential

• Non-Residential

Ceiling Tiles Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Analysed in the Report:

• Armstrong World Industries (US)

• Hunter Douglas (Netherlands)

• USG Corporation (US)

• SAS International (UK)

• Rockfon (Denmark)

• CertainTeed (US)

• Odenwald Faserplattenwerk GmbH (Germany)

• Saint-Gobain Gyproc (France)

• Knauf (Germany)

• Georgia-Pacific (US)

