Cathode Materials Market To Perceive Substantial Growth By the End 2025 | Top Leaders-BASF SE, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd, KUREHA CORPORATION, Sumitomo Corporation

Global Cathode Materials Market is expected to reach USD 24.50 billion by 2025, from USD 15.07 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Drivers and Restraints of the Cathode Materials market

Market Drivers:

Increase in demand for electric vehicle

Rising demand for consumer electronics

High demand in the renewable energy industry.

Market Restraint:

Strict attention for the safety requirement for cathode material during operation

Safety issue related to storage and transportation.

Global Cathode Materials Market Segmentation:

By Battery Type: Lead-Acid, Lithium-ion, Others

By Material: Lithium-ion, Lead-acid, Others

By Application: Electronics, Energy Storage System, Automotive, Power Tools

Competitive Landscape:

The Cathode Materials market report contains an in-depth profiling of the key market players, along with the recent developments (New product launches, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and joint ventures) and strategies adopted by them to sustain and strengthen their positions in the market.

What’s keeping “BASF SE, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd, KUREHA CORPORATION, Sumitomo Corporation, Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co.,LTD., SHOWA DENKO K.K., The Dow Chemical Company, NICHIA CORPORATION, TODAKOGYO CORP, NEI Corporation, Nexeon Limited, Toda Kogyo Corp, Nichia Corporation, Sustainable Enterprises Media, Inc., Ube Industries, Nexeon” Ahead in the Cathode Materials Market

