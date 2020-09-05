Can’t lose an inch of its territory, says China after meeting with Rajnath Singh – China’s statement came after meeting with Rajnath said – we can’t even leave an inch of our country

Beijing:

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fengahi met for more than two hours in Russia on Friday over the border dispute (LAC dispute) between India and China. China issued a statement on the meeting. Weng Fengahi said that relations between India and China had been severely affected due to the border dispute and that in such a situation, the defense chiefs of the two countries would have to sit face to face and speak openly. China has again managed to blame India for the border dispute.

The China Declaration states that due to the current tension on the border between China and India, the truth is clearer and its responsibility rests solely with India. The Chinese Defense Minister said China could not lose even an inch of its land. China’s armed forces are fully committed, able, and confident to protect their national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He said that the important agreement reached by President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be honestly implemented by both sides. China said the focus should be on resolving the border dispute through dialogue and consultation.